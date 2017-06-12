Obituary: James Thielman, 56

James Thielman, 56, of Meriden, formerly of Southington, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Born in Southington on April 28, 1961, he was one of two sons to the late Franklin and Stanlene (Mellows) Thielman. A liflelong resident, he was a graduate of Southington High School. Jimmy had an admiration for the Beatles, and was a well know guitar player and member of the band Swift Kick, with whom he played at many local and statewide venues. He will be missed by his family, friends, bandmates and fans.

He is survived by his brother, Franklin Thielman, Jr. and his wife, Sally of Southington; his nieces, Jessica Lagassey, Kati Valenti, and Megan Thielman; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m.

