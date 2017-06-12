Obituary: Albina M. (LaSala) Mugica, 87

Albina M. (LaSala) Mugica, 87, of Plantsville, CT., formerly of Somerville, Mass. passed unexpectedly, May 31.

Beloved wife of the late Rufino G. Mugica. Dear and devoted mother of Maria A. Toppi and her husband, Thomas of Plantsville, CT. and Wayne Scott Mugica and his wife, Annarita of Manchester, NH. Sister of James LaSala of Milton, Anthony LaSala of Everett, Thomas LaSala of Chelmsford, and the late Louis, Henry and Pasquale LaSala and Mary Messina. Loving grandmother of Thomas and Shawna Toppi and Ashley, Nicholas, and Alexis Mugica. Albina is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her calling hours and funeral were held in Everett, Mass. and she was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. She was a member of the Sorella de Italia in America in Southington, and a proud member of the Southington YMCA.

There will be a memorial mass for friends and family on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m., at St. Aloysius Church, Burritt St. in Plantsville.