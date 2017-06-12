‘Leading Ladies’ will leave you laughing

The Southington Community Theatre will present the Ken Ludwig comedy “Leading Ladies” with shows on June 22, 23 and 24, at 7:30 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School auditorium at 385 Pleasant St.

Cost is $15 ($20 for children under 18 and seniors 65 and over) and will be available at the door while supplies last. Advanced tickets are available at Just For You Gift Shoppe, 979 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Plantsville; The Music Shop, 405 Queen St. in Southington; or Domino’s, 200 Main St. in Southington. Tickets can also be purchased online via Brown Paper Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2945668.

“Leading Ladies” features a talented cast of eight area performers and is directed and produced by Peter E. Pristic.

Set in the 1950s, the play focuses on two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find their careers in a rut. They are currently performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.

When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, the actors resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash.

Hilarity ensues when it turns out the relatives are actually nieces and not nephews. Things get even more complicated when Leo falls madly in love with the old lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister.

For more information, visit www.southingtoncommunitytheatre.org, email southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call (860) 833-7160.