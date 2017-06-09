Linehan to discuss state budget on June 21

Rep. Liz Linehan (D-Cheshire, Southington, Wallingford) announced a town hall discussion about the state budget at the Southington Public Library at 255 Main St.

The General Assembly failed to pass a budget by the end of the regular session on June 7, and representatives are planning to reconvene for a special session later this month. The end of the fiscal year looms (June 30), so Linehan will talk to residents to get “input on the state budget.”

“The legislature is staring down a June 30th budget deadline—after that date Governor Malloy runs the state through executive orders,” Rep. Linehan said in a press release. “We know a Malloy budget contains deep cuts for Cheshire, Southington, and Wallingford, which is why it’s critical the General Assembly reaches an agreement. With so much at stake, it’s important that I get input from my constituents.”

The meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.