Southington officials champion science award winners

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Board of Education recently celebrated 27 Southington students in grades 4 to 8 for their science achievements at the state and national level. Through the Invention Convention, e-Cybermission, and Science and Engineering Fair, students created projects, many of which were winners.

“We do three major projects with the students from grades 4-8 and tonight we are here to recognize some of those outstanding performances,” said Southington’s science curriculum coordinator John Duffy.

Winners from each project were given certificates by BOE chairman Brian Goralski as families and teachers cheered them on. The Science and Engineering Fair, which is only held for seventh and eighth graders, had four award winners.

Professors and students from Central Connecticut State University come to Southington and assist with judging the student work.

The e-Cybermission competition is a group effort where teams of middle school students create projects that are judged. Eleven winners from three teams were recognized by the BOE during the ceremony.

Kennedy Middle School’s Angelina Micacci, Jenna Plourde, Brianna Solivan, and Molly Whitaker were awarded first place and each girl received a $1,000 savings bond. Another first place prize went to Benjamin Nagle, Collin Wilcox, and Brody Goodenough, who each received a $1,000 savings bond.

Remsha Hussain, Gwenyth Longo, Morgan LeBarron, and Isabella Warner each received a $500 dollar savings bond for their second place award at DePaolo Middle School.

BOE officials also honored the largest group of young scholars from the invention convention category. This competition is available for students in grades 4-8 and has numerous qualifying rounds that lead up to a national convention.

“We had 24 students go on to the regional event and qualify for the state event,” Duffy said during the celebration. Of those, we have 12 here tonight recognized at the state level and seven of those 12 were also selected to participate in the national Invention Convention in Washington, D.C.”

Just last weekend, Aravind Bhamidipati, Olivia Cascio, Jeffrey Cormier, Jillian Miller, Matthew Niro, Griffin O’Neill and Ryan Vargas participated in the national competition among 304 student competitors from 16 states.

Only 52 awards were presented following the competition and Cormier—DePaolo eighth grader—was one of them, bringing home third place in the seventh and eighth grade division.

“What most people don’t realize is that engineering starts in our schools through the STEM program as early as elementary schools,” said Goralski.

List of honored students :

2017 e-Cybermission Award Winners

Cyber Warriors won first place ($1,000 savings bonds) for "A Cleaner Long Island Sound." The Kennedy Middle School group included Jenna Plourde, Brianna Solivan, and Molly Whitaker.

Kennedy Terminators won first place ($1,000 savings bonds) for "Portable Water Filtration System." The Kennedy Middle School group included Benjamin Nagle, Collin Wilcox, and Brody Goodenough.

Horsey and the Three Bears won second place ($500 savings bonds) for "Decreasing Water Pollution." The DePaolo Middle School group included Remsha Hussain, Gwenyth Longo, Morgan LeBarron, and Isabella Warner.

2017 Science and Engineering Fair Winners

Morgan Birdsey from DePaolo Middle School was a Pepsico Physical Sciences Awards finalist and a Physical Sciences CSF medallion winner (Grade 7) for "Snap, Crackle, Pop."

Ethan Lebo from Kennedy Middle School was a Pepsico Physical Sciences Awards finalist and a Physical Sciences CSF medallion winner (Grade 7) for "What quantity of dimples on a golf ball best contributes to flight distance?"

from Kennedy Middle School was a Pepsico Physical Sciences Awards finalist and a Physical Sciences CSF medallion winner (Grade 7) for “What quantity of dimples on a golf ball best contributes to flight distance?” Caleigh McDougall and Madison Johnston from Kennedy Middle School won third place in the Environmental Sciences Awards with CACIWC ($100) and the Henderson Award ($25 Amazon gift card) for “Oil Effect on Aquatic Plants.”

2017 Connecticut Invention Convention Winners