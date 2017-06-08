Obituary: Richard Lee Ainsworth, 80

Richard Lee Ainsworth, 80, passed away peacefully June 3rd after a long and hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease just short of his 81st birthday.

He was born June 8, 1936, the son of the late Richard and Louise (DePaolo) Ainsworth in Springfield Massachusetts. He graduated from West Springfield High School and went on to Florida State University where he earned a BS degree in Baking Science and Business Management. He was a varsity cheerleader all four years and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He married his wife of almost 59 years Louise Morin on August 16, 1958. They lived in Tallahassee for his senior year. After graduation he began his career with Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake in East Hartford and stayed with them until he retired in 2001. His career included many promotions and moves over the years. The family made their final move to Sandy Hook CT in 1976. He is a 41 year communicant at Saint Rose of Lima Church in Newtown where he is a member of the Knights of Columbus for Virgilius Council 185.

Besides his wife he leaves four children Steven and his wife Kimberly of Prior Lake Minnesota, Michael of Springhill Florida, William and his wife Claudia of Woodbury CT and Diane Morton and her husband Rick of North Granby CT. The couple were blessed with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He also leaves two brothers-in-law and two sisters–in-law as well as four nephews, a niece and too many cousins to count.

Richard had a lifelong love of cooking and baking. He was best known for his bread,rolls and pizza. He was happiest when feeding a lot of People. He had many other hobbies and interest over the years. Richard was an outgoing and friendly person. Enjoyed striking up conversations with strangers and he was always ready to help anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. The grandchildren especially will miss hearing grampy say ” help yourself don’t be bashful”.

His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association www.ALZ.org or Vitas Healthcare 199 Park Rd. Ext. Suite 102 Middlebury, CT 06762.

