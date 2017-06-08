Local Boy Scout partners with BFL garden project

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

What good is a garden without a shed for the tools? That was the question swirling around Connor Lincavicks’ head since he first heard about the community garden at the Bread for Life facility on Vermont Avenue. Not one to sit idly by, the local Boy Scout sprang into action.

Lincavicks is wrapping up his freshman year at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol while also pursuing his Eagle Scout rank at Troop 45 in Southington. To achieve the Eagle rank, a Scout has to propose a project that benefits the community to a council for review.

The shed was the perfect solution.

“I wanted to benefit this church because I am a proud member here,” Lincavicks said. “Ever since I became a Cub Scout in first grade, everyone in this church has been supportive of me and everything I’ve been doing.”

Scouts have freedom to pick what project they want to complete, and where it will go. A lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—not affiliated with St. Paul Catholic HS—he wanted his scouting project to benefit the Southington facility.

Upon completion, Lincavicks’ hometown project will benefit many members of the community. He is having a shed built on St. Paul’s property next to the brand new “common good garden” to keep tools and garden supplies safe.

The garden is a collaboration between the church and Bread for Life (BFL), so that fresh produce can be harvested for meals cooked at BFL.

When BFL representatives and the volunteers from the church and surrounding community tackle their weekly garden assignments, all of the materials they need will be in one place. Lincavicks said he anticipates the shed to be an 8×8 foot structure made of wood.

In order to achieve his Eagle Scout status, Lincavicks must complete the shed project and undergo interviews with his scoutmaster and a council. Additionally, he is required to fulfill certain merit badges that contribute to the Eagle rank.

Boy Scouts have until their 18th birthday to achieve this, and many hold off until around that time. Lincavicks, however, is only 15 and will be one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in his troop.

“A lot of people get it when they’re older, but I’ve been working really hard because I see how crazy high school is going to get,” he said. “I don’t want to be juggling Scouts and school at the same time.”

Since the inception of the Eagle Scout award in 1912, only 2 percent of eligible Boy Scouts have risen to Scouting’s highest rank. Nowadays, about 4 percent of eligible Boy Scouts reach Eagle each year, so the distinction is rare.

“Once you’re an Eagle Scout, you’re always an Eagle Scout for the rest of your life,” said Lincavicks.

The honor doesn’t arrive overnight. Lincavicks already devoted hundreds of hours and completed “a whole bunch of paperwork” to present to the council.

“The main goal is to show leadership, so a lot of this I can’t actually do myself,” Lincavicks said. “In a way, I’m the project manager, so when it actually comes time to building the shed, I have to find the right people to help me with it and talk to different businesses to see what can be donated.”

His biggest hurdle has been raising funds to complete the project, because building cannot begin until materials can be afforded. Lincavicks recently hosted a pasta dinner at St. Paul’s church and plans to hold an ice cream social in the near future.

To learn more about the community garden shed or to donate toward the project, contact Connor Lincavicks at (860) 919-0794 or CNRL@Live.com.

