Junior Miss Southington winners crowned

The Junior Miss Southington pageant was held on Saturday, June 3 at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville.

The winners were:

Co-Teen Miss Southington—due to a deadlock on the part of judges– are Carson Stifel and Kaylee Brennan.

Junior Teen Miss Southington is Haley Derwin.

Pre-Teen Miss Southington is Lauren Datillo.

Pre-Teen Miss Plantsville is Isabella Warner Jr.

Junior Miss Southington is Gianna Brevetti.

Petite Miss Southington is Leah Aparo.

Petite Miss Plantsville is Maddie Merrifield.

Sunshine Miss Southington is Layla Campolo.

Sunshine Miss Plantsville is Genevieve Mowad.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN