Sports listings for the June 9 edition

EVENTS

KNIGHTS CUP TRACK MEET—Sunday, June 11, 8 a.m. (check-in) and 9 a.m. (start), at the Southington High School track. A community wide track and field series presented by the YMCA and SHS track and field teams. Open to boys, girls, men, and women in 4th grade and beyond. Three divisions (grades 4-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-adult) will compete in 100m, 400m, 1600m, long jump, shot put, turbo javelin, or softball throw. Participants can compete in up to two events. Elementary and middle schools will be competing against each other to win the Knights Cup. Cost is $2-$5 per event. Proceeds benefit youth running programs. Contact: Kevin Simms at Ksimms@sccymca.org.

SHS CAMPS

The following camps are not run, sponsored, or endorsed by the Southington Public Schools or the Southington Board of Education. Brochures are available at southingtonsports.com/Sports-Camps.html

LADY KNIGHTS GIRLS MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER CAMP—June 19-23, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at Southington High School. Camp directed by Lady Knight soccer coach Mike Linehan and Southington Soccer Club president Walt Swanson. Open to Southington girls in grades 6-8 at DePaolo or Kennedy middle schools or Southington Catholic School. Cost is $150. Registration open until June 16. More info at lindalinehan@cox.net or

BLUE KNIGHT FUTURE VOLLEYBALL STARS INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP—June 26-30, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., in the SHS gym. Open to girls entering grades 4-9. Lady Knight coach Rich Heitz will direct a camp that’s focused on improving skills with individual attention in small groups based on age and ability. Cost is $159. Register online at www.camppros.com/register/detail_new.aspx?ListingId=5294&OrgId=131. Contact: Rich Heitz, (860) 665-2746 or (860) 621-8895.

BLUE KNIGHTS SUMMER BASKETBALL CLINIC—June 26-30 (Session I) or Aug. 7-11 (Session II), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the SHS gym. Open to boys entering grades 2-8. Blue Knight coach John Cessario will teach the fundamentals of the game with high school coaches, players, and guest speakers. Cost is $225 per week ($200 for multiple siblings). Contact: John Cessario at Cessario@cox.net.

BLUE KNIGHTS GIRLS BASKETBALL CLINIC—July 10-14, 8:30 a.m.-noon, in the Southington High School gym. Open to all girls entering grades 4-9 this fall. SHS coach Mike Forgione and his varsity players will on skill development with individual and group drills and games based on age and ability. Cost is $155. Register by Friday, June 30. Contact: Mike Forgione at mikeforgione@yahoo.com or (860)919-4991.

FUNDRAISERS

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

TOURNAMENTS

STEVE MCCARTY MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT—Monday, June 12, beginning at 9 a.m., at Hawk’s Landing CC, 201 Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $150 per golfer ($600 per foursome) and includes luncheon. Proceeds benefit Southington Care Center. Contact: Erika Stinson, (860) 378-1283.

WAYTON OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT—July 7-July 16 at the Southington High School tennis courts. All proceeds benefit Thank Dog Rescue. Cost is $20 for singles and $30 for doubles. Divisions: men’s A or B singles, men’s over 45, men’s A or B doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed A or B doubles, high school boys or girls singles.

Each player receives a t-shirt, wristband, tennis balls, and water for every match. Register by July 3 at www.waytonopen.com.

SOUTHINGTON ELKS LODGE GOLF TOURNAMENT—Friday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. start, at Hawk’s Landing CC. Registration deadline is July 31. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes coffee and donuts, lunch, beer on the course, social hour, and awards buffet dinner at Elks Lodge. Cost is $20 for dinner only. Sponsorships are available. Contact: Ken Hill, (860) 276-8179.

WOUNDED VETERANS GOLF TOURNAMENT—Thursday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. registration and breakfast, 10 a.m. shotgun start, at Southington Country Club, 150 Savage St. Cost is $155 per golfer and includes dinner and 2 hour open bar ($50 for dinner and bar). Sponsored by Crystal Restoration Services of New England. Contact: Kim DeMarco, (203) 410-1617.

ST JUDE CHILDREN HOSPITAL GOLF TOURNEY—Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Hunter Golf Club, Meriden. Cost is $105 per player, includes hot dogs/ burgers before tee off and buffet dinner. Profits benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. $100 hole sponsorships available. Contact: Pete Montoya, (860) 634-4258 or pmontana@burrislogistics.com.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

OPEN TRYOUTS FOR AMERICAN LEGION POST 72 BASEBALL TEAM—One day try-outs on the Southington High School baseball field are tentatively scheduled for the day after the Southington High School baseball season/postseason concludes. If it’s a weekday, tryouts will be at 6 p.m. If a weekend, tryouts will be at 1 p.m. The rain date would be the following day. For more info or questions, contact Bob Kalvinek, (860) 621-9616.

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO—Mondays, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

If you would like to your event announced in The Observer, please e-mail information to jgoralski@southingtonobserver.com. The Observer reserves the right to edit for content and space.