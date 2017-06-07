Southington Public Library listings for the June 9 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

June

Lucy DiMeo is June Artist of the Month. Born in Poland, DiMeo moved to the United States in 1961 and settled in Connecticut for the last 40 years. Lucy studies oil painting at Art’s Place in Cheshire. She’s a member of the Cheshire Art League. She recently received the Friends of Cheshire Performing Fine Arts Award.

Teen Crafternoon – Concrete Planters. Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, Jun 17, at 2 p.m. Registration required. In this two part program, teens will make a concrete planter. Mixing and molds on June 10. Decorating on June 17. Space is limited.

Overeaters Anonymous at the Healthy Living Outreach table. Tuesday, June 13, 9 a.m. to noon. Overeaters Anonymous is not just about weight loss, weight gain or maintenance, obesity or diets. The OA program offers physical, emotional and spiritual recovery for those who suffer from compulsive eating. Find out more at the Healthy Living Outreach table or visit connecticutoa.org.

Keeping Your Property And Yourself Tick-Free: A Guide to Preventing Lyme Disease. Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Dr. Jonathan Goodman, a naturopathic physician, and Ryan Mange, an arborist, will present a free educational program about effective ways to prevent Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. Seating is limited.

Books and Fancy Bagels. Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. Are you looking for the next great book? Get recommendations from fellow reading enthusiasts and share your favorite books. Find out about upcoming books by your favorite authors and discover hidden gems. Reference librarian Louise Champagne will lead this lively book chat.

Survivors Swing Band free concert. Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. Registration required. The Survivors Swing Band is a 7-piece professional jazz band playing classic melodies, hot tunes and soothing ballads of the swing era, plus many melodies through the 1950s. Seating is limited.

Space All summer Film Series: 'Apollo 13.' Friday, June 16, 1 p.m. The story of the 1970 lunar mission, which suffered an explosion in space that disabled the ship, leaving the astronauts and Mission Control to work frenetically on devising a plan to get the men home safely. Rated PG, runtime is 140 minutes.

Space All summer Film Series: 'Gravity.' Monday, June 19, 6 p.m. Two astronauts find themselves stranded in space after a disastrous accident destroys their shuttle and wipes out the rest of their crew. Rated PG-13, runtime is 91 minutes.

Community Pet Loss Support – COPES. Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Southington COPES is a community support group created by volunteers from the surrounding veterinary community and the Southington Community Services. Beneficial resources, reading material and community clergy contact information will be available. Pet food donations are welcome for Southington Pet Pantry. More info contact svalovespets@yahoo.com.

Teen Movie Matinee – 'Ferris Beuller's Day Off.' Wednesday, June 28, 3:30 p.m. Matthew Broderick stars as a charismatic high-school student who convinces his repressed best friend to play hooky with him and his girlfriend during a memorable day in Chicago. Runtime is approximately 103 minutes. Rated PG-13.

July

Community Pet Loss Support – COPES. Tuesday, July 11, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Southington COPES is a community support group created by volunteers from the surrounding veterinary community and the Southington Community Services. Beneficial resources, reading material and community clergy contact information will be available. Pet food donations are welcome for Southington Pet Pantry. More info contact svalovespets@yahoo.com.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG). Wednesday, July 12, 4 p.m. Share your ideas about activities, materials, and improvements to help make the library teen space an even better place for you and your friends. Fulfills school community service requirements, if applicable. Led by teen librarian Nicole Kent.

Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Canvases. Wednesday, July 26, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will make constellation canvases using canvas boards, paint, sharpies, and string lights. Space is limited.

August

Teen Crafternoon – Constellation Jewelry and Keychains. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens will either make a necklace out of wire, chains, glue, and crystals or a keychain using leather and leather punches. No experience is needed. Space is limited.

Stellar Summer Party (Teens). Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3:30 p.m. Summer reading program culminates with games galore, including Giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Humans, King-sized Kerplunk, and more. Winners will be drawn for the summer reading program gift cards.

Teen Movie Matinee – 'Night of the Comet.' Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3:30 p.m. Robert Beltran and Catherine Mary Stewart, in which a comet wipes out most of life on Earth, leaving two Valley Girls fighting against cannibal zombies and a sinister group of scientists. Runtime is approximately 1 hour, 35 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Ongoing