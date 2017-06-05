Weekly scoreboard for the June 9 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 29 and Sunday, June 4. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Softball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Southington 14, New Canaan 2

Tuesday, May 30

At Southington

NEW CANAAN

PLAYER AB R H BI Kane, p 3 0 0 0 Faney, cf 2 1 0 0 R.Kesner, ss 3 1 2 1 M.Kesner, c 3 0 1 1 Rochler, 2b 3 0 0 0 Welch, 1b 3 0 0 0 Sulpizi, rf 3 0 0 0 Landeck, 3b 3 0 0 0 Haney, lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 25 2 3 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 4 1 1 0 Gendron 1 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 4 3 3 1 June 0 0 0 0 Delorme, rf 4 2 2 1 Lamson, 3b 4 1 2 2 Scafariello, c 4 1 4 3 Aldieri, pr 0 3 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 4 1 2 2 Marotto, ss 4 1 3 3 Zazzaro, p 3 0 1 1 Malachowski 1 0 1 0 Beaupre 0 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 1 0 0 Picard 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 14 19 13

HR—Scafariello. 3B—Lamson. 2B—R. Kesner, Lamson, Ferrante (2), Zazzaro. BB—Faney, Picard.

New Canaan 000 002 0 — 2 3 0

Southington 011 165 x — 14 19 0

NEW CANAAN IP H ER BB K Kane, L 6.0 19 14 1 5 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 3 2 1 13

Records—NCHS (#27), 10-11. SHS (#6), 19-2.

Second Round

Southington 9, Darien 3

Wednesday, May 31

At Southington

DARIEN

PLAYER AB R H BI King, cf 4 0 2 0 Caruso, 1b 4 0 1 1 Schiff, ss 3 0 0 0 Barbour, p 3 0 0 0 Picard, 2b 3 1 1 0 Pirone, rf 3 0 0 0 Carlo, 3b 3 1 1 0 Krueger, c 3 1 1 1 Gentile, dp 1 0 0 0 Pierce, lf 1 0 1 1 Totals 28 3 7 3

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 4 1 2 1 Myrick, lf 1 1 0 0 June 2 0 0 0 Delorme, rf 4 1 1 0 Lamson, 3b 4 2 3 2 Scafariello, c 0 0 0 0 Aldieri, pr 0 2 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 4 1 3 5 Marotto, ss 3 0 1 1 Rocha, p 1 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 1 0 Beaupre, pr 0 1 0 0 Picard, p 1 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 1 0 1 0 Gabby, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 9 12 9

2B—Carlo, Krueger. BB—Pierce, Scafariello (2). HBP—Myrick, Scafariello (2). SAC—Semmel.

Darien 000 001 2 — 3 7 1

Southington 320 103 x — 9 12 0

DARIEN IP H ER BB K Barbour, L 6.0 12 8 2 3 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, Picard, Rocha, W 7.0 7 3 1 12

Records—DHS (#11), 17-5. SHS (#6), 20-2.

Quarterfinals

Southington 4, EO Smith 0

Friday, June 2

At Southington

EO SMITH

PLAYER AB R H BI Petrone, cf 3 0 2 0 Shea, lf 3 0 0 0 Haggan, 3b 3 0 0 0 Guyette, 1b 3 0 0 0 Petrella, 2b 3 0 1 0 Flanagan, c 3 0 0 0 Verboven, ss 2 0 0 0 Goreau, rf 2 0 0 0 Palmberg, dp 2 0 0 0 Totals 24 0 3 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 1 0 0 Myrick, lf 3 1 2 1 Delorme, rf 3 1 1 0 Lamson, 3b 3 0 1 2 Scafariello, c 3 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 1 1 0 0 Marotto, ss 3 0 0 0 Zazarro, p 3 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 0 1 1 Totals 24 4 5 4

BB—Ferrante. HBP—Ferrante.

EO Smith 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Southington 300 100 x — 4 5 2

EO SMITH IP H ER BB K Gozenbienski, L 6.0 5 3 1 4 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazarro, W 7.0 3 0 0 10

Records—EOS (#14), 16-6. SHS (#6), 21-2.

Boys Volleyball

Class L Tournament

First Round

Southington 3, Danbury 2

(25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-4)

Wednesday, May 31

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 2-for-4 serving; Will Pfanzelt, 9 attacks, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 10-for-12 serving, 55 attacks, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Zack Morgan, 13-for-14 serving, 1 assist, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 14 digs; Dan Hackerman, 15 attacks, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 4-for-5 serving, 1 ace; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 21-for-23 serving, 6 aces, 45 assists, 17 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Jonathan Clark, 15 attacks, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; Andrew Chavez, 20-for-22 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 24 digs; Nate Simard, 2-for-2 serving, 1 ace; Brian Durocher, 27-for-28 serving, 4 aces, 41 attacks, 11 kills, 17 digs; Connor Brush, 2 assists, 15 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs.

Danbury : No stats available.

Records—DHS (#12), 11-10. SHS (#5), 20-3.

Quarterfinals

East Hartford 3, Southington 0

(25-21, 25-16, 25-19 )

Saturday, June 3

At East Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 6-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 13 assists, 14 attacks, 1 kill, 11 digs; Brian Durocher, 7-for-7 serving, 20 attacks, 3 kills, 5 digs; Dan Hackerman, 10 attacks, 4 kills, 1 dig; Will Pfanzelt, 1-for-1 serving, 11 attacks, 2 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 6-for-6 serving, 20 attacks, 3 kills, 6 digs; Jonathan Clark, 7 attacks, 1 dig; Andrew Chavez, 9-for-9 serving, 1 attack, 4 digs; Connor Brush, 7 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Nate Simard, 12-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 3 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 attack, 1 kill; Zack Morgan, 12-for-12 serving, 1 assist, 5 digs; Dan Hunter, 1-for-1 serving, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 dig.

East Hartford : Emmanuel Agyemang, 5-for-5 serving, 12 attacks, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Noah Galiffi, 1 attack, 3 digs; Rafael Cruz III, 7-for-8 serving, 1 assist, 29 attacks, 14 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Pedro DeJesus, 7-for-9 serving; Enoch Agyemang, 6 attacks, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Jacob Cruz, 17-for-19 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig; Jaden Oliveras, 1 assist, 1 dig; Jonathan Trail, 19-for-21 serving, 1 assist, 22 attacks, 14 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Tyler Diaz, 11-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 36 assists, 2 attacks, 1 block, 1 dig; Patrick Agyemang, 19 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block.

Records—SHS (#5), 20-4. EHHS (#4), 20-1.

Girls Track

Class LL Championship

Wednesday, May 31

At Manchester HS

Team results—(24 teams) 1, Danbury, 104; 2, Ridgefield, 80; 3, Manchester, 68; 4, Fairfield Ludlowe, 54; 5, Glastonbury, 47; 6, Greenwich, 39; 7, McMahon, 38; 8, Trumbull, 33.5; 9, Shelton, 31.5; 10, Newtown, 30; 11, Hamden, 37; 12, Southington, 26.5; 13, East Hartford, 21; 14, Norwalk, 20; 15, Conard, 17.5; 16, NFA, 15; 17 (tie), Stamford and Fairfield Warde, 14; 19, Enfield, 9; 20, Bridgeport Central, 6; 21 (tie), Staples and Westhill, 3; 23, New Britain, 1; 24, West Haven, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(50 athletes) 1, Zyniah Bunn, Danbury, 12.63; 2, Carly Swierbut, Newtown, 12.73; 3, Yazzmaire Spence, Bridgeport Cent, 12.89; 4, Maya Mocarski, Fairfield Ludlowe, 12.92; 5, Kaheira Burgess, East Hartford, 13.03; 6, Davonna Spruill, Danbury, 13.05; 16, Abigail Connolly, Southington, 13.33.

200m—(46 athletes) 1, Aisha Gay, Hamden, 25.14; 2, Chelsea Smith, Manchester, 25.41; 3, Earthaiza Watkins, Stamford, 25.8; 4, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, J25.8; 5, Penda M’Bengue, Norwalk, 25.89; 6, Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury, 25.93; 15, Abigail Connolly, Southington, 27.01.

400m—(26 athletes) 1, Aisha Gay, Hamden, 56.0; 2, Earthaiza Watkins, Stamford, 57.39; 3, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, 57.88; 4, Chelsea Smith, Manchester, 58.73; 5, Alexandra Damron, Ridgefield, 59.05; 6, Amina Bailey, East Hartford, 59.29; 11, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:00.63.

800m—(31 athletes) 1, Emily Philippides, Greenwich, 2:14.26; 2, Brianna Auray, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:16.52; 3, Katherine Jasminski, Ridgefield, 2:17.58; 4, Cassandra Sturdevant, Danbury, 2:19.9; 5, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 2:20.33; 6, Alyssa Kraus, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:20.69; 10, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:22.65; 28, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 2:32.18.

3200m—(26 athletes) 1, Sarah Leatherwood, Fairfield Ludlowe, 10:50.17; 2, Gabi Galletta, Fairfield Warde, 11:15.33; 3, Lauren Moore, Danbury, 11:16.63; 4, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 11:17.27; 5, Katelynn Romanchick, Trumbull, 11:17.9; 6, Haley Greene, Ridgefield, 11:30.88; 19, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 12:22.49.

300m hurdles—(24 athletes) 1, Danielle Brinckman, Glastonbury, 44.34; 2, Emma Langis, Ridgefield, 46.19; 3, Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury, 46.73; 4, Anna Landler, Ridgefield, 47.02; 5, Emily Alexandru, Trumbull, 47.4; 6, Nora Skoczen, Fairfield Ludlowe, 47.54; 23, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 53.29.

4x100m—(21 relays) 1, Danbury, 49.02; 2, East Hartford, 49.67; 3, Hamden, 49.87; 4, Manchester, 50.08; 5, Ridgefield, 50.12; 6, Brien McMahon, 50.21; 11, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Abigail Connolly, Sam Pryzybylski, Natalie Verderame), 50.8.

4x400m—(13 relays) 1, Ridgefield, 3:55.27; 2, Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:59.65; 3, Greenwich, 4:02.75; 4, Danbury, 4:03.13; 5, Conard, 4:10.47; 6, Shelton, 4:10.99; 7, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, Natalie Verderame), 4:11.95.

4x800m—(14 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 9:13.74; 2, Ridgefield, 9:15.68; 3, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:23.09; 4, Greenwich, 9:34.89; 5, Danbury, 9:37.0; 6, Shelton, 9:41.15; 12, Southington (Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Isabella Scalise, Kate Kemnitz), 10:11.52.

High jump—(25 athletes) 1, Elizabeth Lodge, Manchester, 5’6.25”; 2, Taylor Morton, Brien McMahon, 5’4”; 3, Megan Switzgable, Trumbull, 5’0”; 3, Allyson Lewis, NFA, 5’0”; 5, Grace Goodwin, Ridgefield, J5’0”; 6, Sydney Garrison, Southington, J5’0”; 12, Allison Brown, Southington, J4’10”; 22, Amanda Brocki, Southington, J4’8”.

Pole vault—(16 athletes) 1, Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich, 11’6”; 2, Lauren Russo, Newtown, J11’6”; 3, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’0”; 4, Megan Murphy, Greenwich, 10’0”; 5, Madison Martin, NFA, 9’6”; 6, Megan Plummer, Glastonbury, J9’6”.

Long jump—(32 athletes) 1, Camryn Wesoloskie, Manchester, 17’2”; 2, Erika Regus, Danbury, 17’0.25”; 3, Meilee Kry, Danbury, 16’6.5”; 4, Peyton McNamara, Brien McMahon, 16’5”; 5, Victoria’Lee Walsh, Trumbull, 16’4”; 6, Ruby Mboya, Danbury, 15’11”; DQ, Tayler Riddick, Southington, FOUL.

Triple jump—(22 athletes) 1, Elizabeth Lodge, Manchester, 35’9.25”; 2, Emilly Souza, Danbury, 35’0.5”; 3, Jacqueline Harris, Norwalk, 34’3”; 4, Teyri’Teresa Reed’Quiles, Shelton, 33’6.25”; 5, Camryn Wesoloskie, Manchester, 33’4”; 6, Joyce Yuen, NFA, 32’11”; 19, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 30’0”.

Shot put—(29 athletes) 1, Samantha Stevens, Shelton, 40’1”; 2, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 36’4”; 3, Amanda Howe, Southington, 36’2”; 4, Brianne McGill, Ridgefield, 35’7”; 5, Marley Marston, Newtown, 35’3.25”; 6, Celyna Custodio, Danbury, 35’1”; 9, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 32’8”.

Discus—(20 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 138’5”; 2, Nicole Baker, Trumbull, 116’10”; 3, Annika Alexander, Newtown, 106’5”; 4, Naomi Boisette, East Hartford, J106’5”; 5, Kaithlyn Pierre’Louis, Brien McMahon, 105’8”; 6, Brianne McGill, Ridgefield, 103’3”; 13, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 87’6”.

Javelin—(18 athletes) 1, Clara Lerchi, Ridgefield, 115’10”; 2, Savannah Buzzeo, Brien McMahon, 107’1”; 3, Kaithlyn Pierre’Louis, Brien McMahon, 105’8”; 4, Yasmeen Dabiran, Shelton, 102’6”; 5, Kaleigh Boyle, Fairfield Ludlowe, 101’0”; 6, Amanda Neckritz, Staples, 100’9”; 11, Alijah Vega, Southington, 97’0”; 16, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 84’8”.

Boys Track

Class LL Championship

Wednesday, May 31

At Manchester HS

Team results—(24 teams) 1, Staples, 81; 2, Danbury, 78.5; 3, Hamden, 49; 4, East Hartford, 47; 5, Trumbull, 46; 6 (tie), Westhill and Shelton, 40; 8, Newtown, 37.5; 9, Greenwich, 37; 10, NFA, 34.5; 11, Ridgefield, 30; 12, McMahon, 27; 13 (tie), Amity and Glastonbury, 26; 15, Norwalk, 25.5; 16, Xavier, 23; 17, Fairfield Prep, 16; 18, Cheshire, 14; 19, Enfield, 10; 20, Southington, 7; 21, New Britain, 6; 22, Stamford, 1; 23 (tie), Bridgeport Central and Conard, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(46 athletes) 1, Jawaun Johnson, NFA, 10.9; 2, Justin McCray, East Hartford, 11.31; 3, Camron Fowlin, Hamden, 11.34; 4, Samuel Larkin, Staples, 11.35; 5, Joel Stewart, Enfield, 11.36; 6, Tyler Farris, Greenwich, 11.42; 39, John Carreiro, Southington, 12.09; 40, Stephen Witte, Southington, 12.11; 44, Quindran Quintin’Cole, Southington, 12.22; 46, Joseph Albanese, Southington, 12.97.

200m—(37 athletes) 1, Jamar Eaton, East Hartford, 22.67; 2, Deshawn Givens, East Hartford, 22.79; 3, Samuel Larkin, Staples, 23.06; 4, Sean’Michael Parkinson, Danbury, 23.07; 5, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 23.14; 6, Edmond Olivacce, Danbury, 23.31; 23, Cameron Coulombe, Southington, 24.19.

800m—(28 athletes) 1, Tyler Gleen, Trumbull, 1:55.3; 2, Nicholas Fitch, NFA, 1:57.4; 3, Shawn Odei’Ntiri, Hamden, 1:58.11; 4, Terrell Cunningham, Danbury, 1:58.59; 5, Tyler Rubush, Trumbull, 1:58.78; 6, Georgios Karakadas, Greenwich, 2:00.1; 22, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 2:06.14.

1600m—(22 athletes) 1, Zakeer Ahmad, Staples, 4:18.44; 2, William Landowne, Staples, 4:19.63; 3, Terrell Cunningham, Danbury, 4:22.36; 4, Tyler Rubush, Trumbull, 4:23.61; 5, Kyle Beaudette, Amity, 4:23.8; 6, Robert Dillon, Shelton, 4:25.74; 12, Conner Leone, Southington, 4:38.25; 16, Sean Young, Southington, 4:41.37; 18, Shane Leone, Southington, 4:41.55; 22, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 4:48.5.

3200m—(31 athletes) 1, Drew Thompson, Fairfield Prep, 9:17.57; 2, Brendan Murray, Cheshire, 9:21.67; 3, Brandon Harrington, Staples, 9:23.64; 4, Benjamin Seiple, Staples, 9:24.6; 5, Daniel Nichols, Danbury, 9:30.28; 6, Zakeer Ahmad, Staples, 9:33.7; 19, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:04.92; 31, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:37.5.

110m hurdles—(17 athletes) 1, Zachary Deptula, Shelton, 15.24; 2, Ethan Shuster, Shelton, 15.41; 3, Katrell Clay, Norwalk, 15.54; 4, Colin McLevy, Trumbull, 15.55; 5, Aaron Lugo, New Britain, J15.55; 6, Brett Deri, Newtown, 15.78; 7, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 15.86; 11, Michael Mauro, Southington, 16.37.

300m hurdles—(13 athletes) 1, Katrell Clay, Norwalk, 39.48; 2, Virgil Harrell III, Hamden, 39.52; 3, Thomas Vilinskis, Ridgefield, 41.25; 4, Daniel Koproski, Amity, 41.29; 5, Brett Deri, Newtown, 41.6; 6, Zachary Deptula, Shelton, 41.9; 12, Michael Mauro, Southington, 44.03.

4x100m—(20 relays) 1, Hamden, 42.55; 2, NFA, 42.86; 3, Danbury, 42.92; 4, East Hartford, 43.19; 5, Ridgefield, 43.7; 6, Greenwich, 44.36; DQ, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Cameron Coulombe, James Ringrose, Brendan Taylor), FS.

4x400m—(14 relays) 1, Danbury, 3:22.21; 2, Hamden, 3:25.28; 3, Amity, 3:26.53; 4, Staples, 3:26.8; 5, Glastonbury, 3:27.54; 6, Ridgefield, 3:28.36; 12, Southington (Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Casey Selinske, Joe Verderame), 3:36.71.

Pole vault—(15 athletes) 1, Marc Deluca, Westhill, 15’3”; 2, Oliver Hayes, Ridgefield, 13’6”; 3, Josh Appel, Westhill, 13’0”; 4, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 12’6”; 5, Gene Bouthiette, Enfield, 12’0”; 6, Aiden Jasinski, Newtown, J12’0”.

Long jump—(24 athletes) 1, Safir Scott, Greenwich, 23’2”; 2, Jack Jones, Trumbull, 22’8”; 3, Massiah Crandell, Danbury, 21’1.75”; 4, Kirk Goodrich, Westhill, 20’9.5”; 5, Gerald Singleton, Amity, 20’8.5”; 6, Adam Manes, Newtown, 20’7.5”; 10, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 19’7.5”; 19, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 18’11”.

Triple jump—(17 athletes) 1, Justin Forde, Brien McMahon, 46’3.25”; 2, Safir Scott, Greenwich, 45’11.5”; 3, Jack Jones, Trumbull, 44’11”; 4, Gerald Singleton, Amity, 43’5”; 5, Phillip Campbell, Norwalk, 43’0.5”; 6, Kirk Goodrich, Westhill, 41’11.25”; 10, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 41’6.5”; 14, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 39’11.5”; 16, Michael Mauro, Southington, 38’4”.

Shot put—(26 athletes) 1, Ed Radizon, Shelton, 49’11”; 2, Jack Godfrey, Newtown, 49’1.5”; 3, Darius Williams, East Hartford, 47’0.5”; 4, Griffin Saks, Xavier, 45’4.25”; 5, Matt Wyzykowski, Xavier, 45’1”; 6, Adelino Daviega, NFA, 43’6.5”; 9, David Pastor, Southington, 42’7.25”; 22, Jake Monson, Southington, 38’6.25”.

Discus—(19 athletes) 1, Mekhi Barnett, Westhill, 159’7”; 2, Matt Wyzykowski, Xavier, 134’9”; 3, Jack Godfrey, Newtown, 134’3”; 4, Israel Strouse, Staples, 127’11”; 5, Ryan Williams, Newtown, 126’7”; 6, Justin Showstead, Ridgefield, 125’0”; 18, Jake Monson, Southington, 91’3”.

Javelin—(20 athletes) 1, Angus Fuori, Staples, 168’3”; 2, Kelete Sherald, Brien McMahon, 161’8”; 3, Joseph Schanne, Fairfield Prep, 159’6”; 4, Justin Showstead, Ridgefield, 158’6”; 5, Brandon Cua, Staples, 157’0”; 6, Christopher Hebert, NFA, 155’3”; 9, David Pastor, Southington, 142’1”; 12, Paul Schweiger, Southington, 132’10”.

Girls Tennis

Class L Tournament

Quarterfinals

Greenwich 7, Southington 0

Wednesday, May 31

At Staples HS, Woodbridge

SINGLES

1, Maddie Arnold, GHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-1, 6-3; 2, Martine Ferro, GHS, def. Abby Murphy, SHS, 6-1, 6-3; 3, Melanie Leguizzamon, GHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Tess Lamhovar, GHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Melanie Murphy-Sakura Yurugi, GHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-1, 6-1; 2, Hannah Crasto-Kendall Schrohe, GHS, def. Sam Barmore-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, 6-4, 6-3; 3, Christina Gianesello-Efia Howarth, GHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-1, 6-1.

Records—SHS (#13), 13-6. GHS (#5), 16-2.

CT State Open

Saturday, June 9

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Opening round—Abigail Murphy (#17), Southington, def. Tanya Gianitsos, Old Saybrook, 8-4.

First round—Abigail Murphy (#17), Southington, def. Allison Mayne, Woodland, 8-4.

Second round—Gabriella Dellacono (#6), Stonington, def. Abigail Murphy (#17), Southington, 8-1.

Boys Tennis

Class LL Championship

Tuesday, May 30

At Manchester HS

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Third Round—Evan Felcher, Staples, def. Matt Balaoing (#15), Southington, 6-2, 6-0.

Baseball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Southington 7, West Haven 5

Tuesday, May 30

At Southington

WEST HAVEN

PLAYER AB R H BI Cambino, dh 4 0 1 1 McCarthy, 1b 3 0 1 0 Jefferson, p 4 1 0 0 Reaves, rf 4 1 3 0 Klammia, lf 4 1 1 1 Cambino, cf 4 1 2 2 Gradoia, 2b 4 1 2 0 Vitola, 3b 3 0 1 0 Kiqunis, ss 2 0 2 1 Totals 32 5 13 5

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, ss 4 3 4 0 Kohl, lf 3 0 2 1 Mercier, 1b 4 0 1 2 McIntyre, dh 4 1 1 1 Coppola, pr 0 1 0 0 Babon, 3b 3 1 1 1 Sciota, c 3 0 3 1 Topper, pr 0 0 0 0 Mikosz, p 3 0 1 0 Roberge, p 1 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 4 0 1 0 Cyr, cf 3 1 1 0 Totals 32 7 15 6

3B—Reaves. 2B—Klammia, Gray, Cooney. BB—McCarthy, Kiqunis, Kohl, Babon, Sciota.

West Haven 000 103 1 — 5 13 2

Southington 200 104 x — 7 15 2

WEST HAVEN IP H ER BB K Jefferson, L 6.0 15 6 3 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Mikosz 5.7 12 3 2 2 Roberge, W 1.3 1 1 0 1

Records—WHHS (#24), 10-11. SHS (#9), 16-5.

Second Round

Fairfield Ludlowe 4, Southington 0

Wednesday, May 31

At Southington

FAIRFIELD LUDLOWE

PLAYER AB R H BI C.Devaney, cf 3 1 0 0 Ghiorzi, 2b 2 0 1 1 Leon, pr 0 1 0 0 Camera, 3b 2 0 0 0 Landry, lf 3 1 2 1 Jorgensen, 1b 3 0 1 2 Scott, c 4 0 0 0 Cronin, dh 3 0 1 0 McGuire, rf 3 0 0 0 R.Devaney, ss 3 1 2 0 Totals 26 4 7 4

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 2b 3 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 3 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 3 0 0 0 McIntyre, dh 3 0 2 0 Babon, 3b 3 0 1 0 Sciota, c 3 0 0 0 Mikosz, ss 3 0 1 0 Topper, pr 0 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 3 0 1 0 Cyr, cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 25 0 5 0

2B—McIntyre. BB—Landry, Cyr. HBP—C. Devanney, Ghiorzi (2), Camera (2). SAC—Jorgensen.

Fairfield Ludlowe 100 001 2 — 4 7 0

Southington 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

FAIRFIELD LUDLOWE IP H ER BB K Leon, W 7.0 5 0 1 7 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Sheehan, L 5.0 4 2 1 7 McDonough 2.0 3 2 0 2

Records—FLHS (#25), 12-10. SHS (#9), 16-6.

Girls Lacrosse

Class L Tournament

First Round

Darien 20, Southington 2

Tuesday, May 30

At Darien

Southington 01 01 — 02

Darien 14 06 — 20

First half—1, Ashley Humphrey, DHS, 24:47; 2, Nicole Humphrey, DHS, 24:28; 3, A. Humphrey, DHS, 23:37; 4, Katie Ramsay, DHS, 22:04; 5, A. Humphrey, DHS, 20:48; 6, Ramsay, DHS, 19:44; 7, Christine Fiore, DHS, 19:30; 8, Fiore, DHS, 17:38; 9, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 15:42; 10, Ramsay, DHS, 14:49; 11, Emma Lesko, DHS, 12:40; 12, Fiore, DHS, 11:10; 13, A. Humphrey, DHS, 9:28; 14, Charlotte Wittstock, DHS, 8:07; 15, Emma Jaques, DHS, 6:34.

Second half—16, Shea Van den Broek, DHS, 23:44; 17, Mason Maloney, DHS, 21:20; 18, Nicky Doran, SHS, 19:34; 19, Maloney, DHS, 17:59; 20, Maloney, DHS, 14:50; 21, Maddie Joyce, DHS, 13:15; 22, Kiki Tropsa, DHS, 9:40.

Shots—SHS, 8. DHS, 23.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 3; Carly Schoudel, DHS, 2; Maggie Brooks, DHS, 4.

Records—SHS (#13), 9-8. DHS (#4), 14-3.

Boys Golf

CCC Championship

Thursday, June 1

107 athletes, 28 teams

Par 72

At Stanley Golf Course, New Britain

Medalist: AJ Sanzaro, Wethersfield, 69.

Teams results—1, Avon, 309; 2, Wethersfield, 310; 3, NW Catholic, 316; 4, Conard, 317; 5, Simsbury, 318; 6, Glastonbury, 322; 7, Berlin, 327; 8, Southington, 329; 9 (tie), Hall and Newington, 332; 11 (tie), Farmington and South Windsor, 336; 13, Manchester, 340; 14, Tolland, 349; 15, RHAM, 351; 16 (tie), EO Smith and Rocky Hill, 352; 18, Platt, 359; 19, Enfield, 371; 20, Maloney, 373; 21, Bristol Central, 376; 22, East Catholic, 378; 23, Middletown, 389; 24, Bristol Eastern, 425; 25, Plainville, 444; 26 (tie), New Britain, Rockville, and Windsor, DQ (not enough golfers).

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, AJ Sanzaro, Wethersfield, 69; 2, Justin DeFina, NW Catholic, 71; 3, Mac Mahoney, Hall, 73; 4 (tie), Tyler Haton, Avon, Matt Chorches, Conard, and, Sean LeLasher, Glastonbury, 74; 7 (tie), Kevin McDonough, Simsbury, and, Jared Walter, South Windsor, 75; 9 (tie), Jake Avery, Avon, and, Luke Carroll, Conard, 76; 11 (tie), Ryan Saerba, NW Catholic, and, Nate L’Heureaux, Southington, 77; 13 (tie), Jake Walling, Rocky Hill, 78; 14 (tie), Peter Geiosa, Avon, Rick Nappi, Berlin, Mike Califiore, Berlin, Alex Kim, Conard, Cam Hosak, Glastonbury, and, Noah Hedberg, Newington, 79; 20 (tie), Michael Hanratty, Avon, Corey Roya, Manchester, Ben Wyman, Newington, Brandt Ostein, Simsbury, Michael Murphy, Wethersfield, and, Paul Wheatley, Wethersfield, 80; 26 (tie), Connor Palazzo, Farmington, Justin Matthew, NW Catholic, James Bosworth, Simsbury, Jack Bucigross, South Windsor, Will Person, Tolland, and, Mike Donnelly, Wethersfield, 81; 32 (tie), Alex Buckholder, Enfield, Matt Gregory, Farmington, Dalton Huiler, Manchester, Chase Olson, Simsbury, and, Mike Zera, Southington, 82; 37 (tie), Spencer Duke, Berlin, and, Ryan Cabana, Glastonbury, 83; 39 (tie), Brady Batman, East Catholic, Max Berman, Hall, Demetre Carnot, Maloney, and, Nick Colonna, RHAM, 84; 43 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn, Southington, and, CJ McManus, Southington, 85; 45 (tie), Mike McCarthy, Berlin, Aham Lee, EO Smith, Chase Fountain, Farmington, Sean Roncaioli, Glastonbury, Matt Roberts, Newington, and, Eric Goff, Rockville, 86; 51 (tie), Cameron Reed, Bristol Central, Kevin Zipp, Farmington, Will Hutensky, Hall, Max Turgeon, Newington, Michael Baldwin, NW Catholic, Adrian Janko, Platt, Jacob Doyon, Platt, Jack Furey, RHAM, Maggie Montalto, Rocky Hill, and, Ryan Cyr, Tolland, 87; 61 (tie), Aiden O’Brien, Conard, Bailey Doggett, EO Smith, Ryan Sweeney, EO Smith, Ryan Arnold, Hall, Evan Boucher, Manchester, and, John Russo, South Windsor, 88; 67, Jack Baton, RHAM, 89; 68 (tie), Ryan Suiter, Bristol Central, Finn Morrison, EO Smith, AJ Alibrio, Manchester, Michael Held, Middletown, and, Daniel Piazza, Tolland, 90; 73 (tie), Chris Van Heel, RHAM, and, Trey Gonzalez, Tolland, 91; 75 (tie), Calin Luca, East Catholic, Brennen Maxfield, Middletown, Kevin Merkle, New Britain, Zack Bartolini, Plainville, Drew Siebert, Platt, and, Sam Stewart, South Windsor, 92; 81 (tie), Nate Flis, Maloney, Jake Garlock, Platt, and, Anna Montalto, Rocky Hill, 93; 84, Evan Gauvin, Rocky Hill, 94; 85, Jacob Nelson, Bristol Central, 95; 86 (tie), Alex Ferris, Enfield, Joe Partridge, Enfield, and, Anna Billings, Maloney, 96; 89, Will Ferris, Enfield, 97; 90 (tie), AJ Guardino, East Catholic, and, Vincent Gritzuk, Middletown, 99; 92, Andrew Farnsworth, Maloney, 100; 93 (tie), Jake Rodjenski, Bristol Eastern, and, Logan Doyle, Windsor, 102; 95 (tie), CJ Bleau, Bristol Eastern, and, Ryan Luca, East Catholic, 103; 97 (tie), Preston Akerly, Bristol Central, Brendan McMahon, Bristol Eastern, and, Alex Atunno, Plainville, 104; 100, Tim Carrier, New Britain, 107; 101, Josh McGee, Middletown, 108; 102, Johnny Morell, New Britain, 110; 103, Kelsea Wryebek, Bristol Eastern, 116; 104 (tie), Matt Linnhoff, Plainville, and, Zach Gelt, Plainville, 124; 106, Sean Harrington, Windsor, 131; 107, Alfred Lee, Windsor, 147.

Bristol Blues

Nashua Silver Knights 2, Bristol Blues 0

Thursday, June 1

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

SILVER KNIGHTS

PLAYER AB R H BI Williams, 2b 4 0 1 0 Bonicki, ss 4 1 1 0 Jaehnig, c 4 1 2 0 Sullivan, 1b 3 0 1 1 McDermott, lf 4 0 2 1 Cruz, cf 4 0 1 0 Kenney, rf 4 0 0 0 E.Joyce, dh 4 0 1 0 T.Joyce, dh 0 0 0 0 Cook, 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 9 2

BLUES

PLAYER AB R H BI Roy, lf 2 0 0 0 Davis, cf 3 0 0 0 Mrowka, 3b 4 0 0 0 Shanfeldt, c 4 0 0 0 Garibedian, rf 3 0 0 0 Pileski, 1b 1 0 0 0 Green, dh 2 0 0 0 Maycock, ph 1 0 0 0 Tumosa, 2b 2 0 0 0 Frasca, ss 2 0 1 0 Totals 24 0 1 0

2B—Jaehnig, E.Joyce. BB—Cook, Roy (2), Davis, Garibedian, Pileski, Tumosa. HBP—Pileski. SB—Williams, Cook. SAC—Sullivan.

Silver Knights 000 001 010 — 2 9 0

Blues 000 000 000 — 0 1 0

SILVER KNIGHTS IP H R ER BB K Curtis, W 5.1 1 0 0 5 2 Covelle 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 Johndrow 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 Murphy, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 BLUES IP H R ER BB K Genaro 5.0 2 0 0 1 2 Sitar, L 1.0 4 1 1 0 1 Hodgson 2.0 3 1 1 0 1 Wallace 1.0 0 0 0 0 3

Records—Silver Knights, 1-0. Blues, 0-1.

Worcester Bravehearts 4, Bristol Blues 3

Friday, June 2

At Fitton Field, Worcester, MA

BLUES

PLAYER AB R H BI Davis, cf 3 1 0 0 Frasca, ss 5 1 0 0 Garibedian, rf 2 0 0 1 Zbierski, c 4 0 0 0 Mrowka, 3b 4 0 1 0 Maycock, dh 3 1 2 0 Pileski, 1b 3 0 0 0 Green, lf 4 0 1 1 Goione, 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 4 2

BRAVEHEARTS

PLAYER AB R H BI Walraven, ss 2 0 0 0 Ricciardi, 2b 4 1 0 0 Friday, 1b 3 0 0 0 Coffel, lf 4 2 1 0 Jensen, cf 3 0 2 1 Caico, dh 4 0 1 1 Miller, rf 4 0 0 0 Barry, c 4 0 1 0 Hart, 3b 3 1 1 1 Totals 31 4 6 3

HR—Hart. 2B—Jensen. BB—Davis (2), Maycock, Walraven (2), Friday, Jensen, Hart. SB—Maycock. HBP—Garibedian (2). SAC—Pileski.

Blues 002 001 000 — 3 4 2

Bravehearts 201 001 00x — 4 6 2

BLUES IP H R ER BB K Edmond 4.0 5 3 2 2 4 Morrone, L 2.0 1 1 1 1 1 Grant 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 BRAVEHEARTS IP H R ER BB K Devito 5.0 2 2 1 2 7 Walker, W 2.0 1 1 0 0 4 Laweryson, S 2.0 1 0 0 1 4

Records—Blues, 0-2. Bravehearts, 1-0.

Pittsfield Suns 4, Bristol Blues 1

Saturday, June 3

At Wahconah Park, Pittsfield, MA

BLUES

PLAYER AB R H BI Garibedian, dh 4 1 0 0 Tumosa, 2b 4 0 0 0 Frasca, ss 4 0 3 1 Maycock, rf 3 0 2 0 Mrowka, 3b 3 0 0 0 Shanfeldt, c 3 0 0 0 Green, lf 3 0 0 0 Pileski, 1b 3 0 0 0 Roy, cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1

SUNS

PLAYER AB R H BI Donati, cf 4 1 4 0 Cooke, c 3 1 0 0 Smith, rf 3 1 1 0 Arena, dh 4 0 0 0 Holzwasser, 2b 4 1 1 3 Phelan, 1b 4 0 1 1 Moriarty, 3b 4 0 0 0 White, lf 2 0 0 0 Hughes, ss 4 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 7 4

3B—Holzwasser. 2B—Donati. BB—Maycock, Cooke, Smith, White (2). SB—Donati (2).

Blues 000 100 0 — 1 5 2

Suns 000 000 4 — 4 7 1

BLUES IP H R ER BB K Weiner 6.0 3 0 0 1 8 Rubino, L 1.0 2 3 3 2 1 Kovalewich 1.0 2 1 1 1 3 SUNS IP H R ER BB K Marino 7.0 4 1 0 1 8 Brett, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 Lacey, S 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

Records—Blues, 0-3. Suns, 4-0.