Obituary: Patricia A. (Burns) Germaine, 87

Patricia A. (Burns) Germaine, 87, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 with her family by her side.

Born in New Britain on September 8, 1929, Patricia was one of eleven children to the late Edward and Mary (Hanley) Burns, and took great pride in her Irish heritage. She was a graduate of the University of Hartford, where she wrote for her college newspaper, and earned her Associates Degree in Technical Arts. She retired from the State of Connecticut in 1989 after 18 years in the Department of Social Services. A devoted mother to her seven children, she enjoyed reading, writing, and anything related to the English language, including crossword puzzles. A sport enthusiast, she was a proud Red Sox fan, liked to watch tennis, and was a talented quilter. Above all, she was a caring mother and grandmother, who leaves a legacy of love for her family, and many cherished memories.

She is survived by her children, Peter and his wife, Jackie of Watertown, Timothy and his wife, Jane of Ventura, CA, Gary of New Britain, David and his wife, Tammy of Bristol, and Michelle Spagnoletti and her husband, Peter of Plymouth; seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Henri and Michael, four brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services in celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Committal services will follow at South End Cemetery. Family and friends may gather one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m.

