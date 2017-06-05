Obituary: Linda Rae (Casey) Lorenzo, 71

Linda Rae (Casey) Lorenzo, 71, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was the wife of Jose Lorenzo.

She was born in Marardis, ME the daughter of the late Issac Dalton Casey and Fern (Chase) Casey Stevens. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Teleco Oil Field Services.

Linda was an avid knitter, she had a love for animals and she devoted her life to her son Shawn.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Jennifer Jones of Middletown, Susan Calvanese of Meriden, John P. Jones of Southington, Stacey Jones and Shawn Reily both of Meriden, 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves 2 brothers Richard Casey of NC and George Casey of Southington and a sister Betsy White of SC.

She was predeceased by a daughter Kathleen Ann Jones and a brother Larry Casey and a sister Rene McGraw.

A memorial service will be held on Monday at 6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be prior from 4-6 pm

Donations may be made in her memory to the John J. Nerden RTC Camp, PO Box 2617, Meriden, CT 06451

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com