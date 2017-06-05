Obituary: Juliet Leether Sweeney, 56

Juliet Leether Sweeney, 56 of Santa Fe, NM passed away on May 5, after a long illness and complications from surgery.

Julie graduated from Southington High School in 1978. She lived around the country with her husband of 24 years, Jack Sweeney including Portland, Maine; Lake Skaneateles, New York; Cedarburg, Wisconsin; Somerville, South Carolina; and most recently Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Julie leaves behind her beloved husband, Jack; a son, John M. Silver; her mother, Ann Leether; siblings John, Catherine and Deborah and their families; along with stepsons, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Known to many as “Red,” Julie welcomed everyone with open arms and will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.