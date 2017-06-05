Obituary: Jodi L. (Kubala) Cirillo

Jodi L. (Kubala) Cirillo, 53, beloved mother and sister, and wife of the late John Cirillo, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, June 1.

Born in Southington on September 4, 1963, she was one of four children to the late Julian and Valerie (Danieleski) Kubala. A lifelong resident, Jodi was a graduate of Southington High School. Always one to help others in need, Jodi went on to receive her nursing degree, working for several area nursing homes and hospitals. She had a special place in her heart for animals, and gave back to her community through her many years of volunteering at Bread for Life. She was a clever woman, with and admirable strength and resilience, and an unforgettable quick wit and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed, leaving a legacy of selflessness and love.

Jodi is survived by her son, Michael Delfino of Southington; her sisters, Julie Adams and Holly Charmut, both of Southington; and her brother, Thomas Kubala of SC; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather in celebration of Jodi’s life on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Words of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Jodi may be remembered with contributions to Bread for Life, PO box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com