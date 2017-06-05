Man arrested for stealing laptop from Wal-Mart

Police arrested a West Haven man for stealing a laptop from Wal-Mart on Queen Street. Jeffrey Ampofo, 24, turned himself into the Southington Police Department on Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 3:30 p.m., after being notified about an open warrant.

Police began their investigation after receiving notification that an office administrator for a Southington-based business was notified via email that an online order was ready for pick-up at the Southington Wal-Mart, but no employee at the business reported making any purchase.

The office worker checked further and found that Ampofo’s name was listed as a secondary/ alternative name on the sales order. Ampofo is not an employee of the business, so the transaction was reported as fraudulent. Further investigation revealed that Ampofo allegedly picked up the online order at the Southington Wal-Mart on April 28, 2017, and he showed his driver’s license at the time to pick up the order.

The item was an HP laptop computer valued at $850.78.

Ampofo was charged with fifth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and receiving goods or services obtained by the illegal use of a credit card. He was released on a $5,000 bond with a court date of June 13, 2017 in Bristol.