Man arrested during getaway

Southington police arrested a man when his vehicle struck a retaining wall when he was attempting to flee the scene of a crime. George Miller, 53, of Southington was arrested when he was making a getaway after stealing a car battery.

Police responded to a call from a residence on Eden Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 12:50 p.m. The witness/victim reported she was inside her house when she heard her dog bark. She looked out the window and saw Miller getting out of his vehicle. She watched him take a car battery that she had in her driveway, and he put it in his vehicle. The witness said that Miller saw her in the window, so he took the car battery out of his car and put it on a tree stump next to her driveway.

As he attempted to back his vehicle out of her driveway, Miller’s vehicle hit the wall and the right front and rear tires got stuck. Miller then exited his vehicle and began banging on the witness’ front door. She became scared and called the police.

The wall sustained damage, however no estimate was provided at this time.

Miller was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal trespassing, and third degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Bristol Superior Court on June 13, 2017.