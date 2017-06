Volunteers got to work on the rail-trail on Sunday, April 23 during a cleanup sponsored by the Farmington Canal Rail to Trail Association. About 20 people signed up at their tent at Zingarella’s. From left, Bruce LaRoche of Berlin; Ivan Kapra of Dusseldorf, Germany; Lisa Day of Southington; Ron Kaprazewski of Southington; and Fran Paturel of Southington.