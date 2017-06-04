Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, June 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, June 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Tennis: Three Lady Knights represented Southington at the state open. Singles were held at Conard High School in West Hartford. Doubles were held at Hall High School in the same town. No. 17 Abby Murphy advanced to the second round of the single tournament after defeating Old Saybrook’s Tanya Gianitsos, 8-4, in the opening round and Woodland’s Allison Mayne, 8-4, in the first round. Murphy’s open run came to an end after she fell, 8-1, to No. 6 Gabriella Dellacono of Stonington in the second round. Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik fell, 8-5, to No. 13 Macey Smith and Andrea Hemberger of RHAM in the first round. The third round of the open will continue on Monday, June 5 at Yale University in New Haven. Matches are scheduled to begin at noon, rain or shine. Southington finished the season at 13-6 overall.

Boys Volleyball: Southington’s season came to an end after the fifth-seeded Blue Knights were swept, 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-19), at No. 4 East Hartford (17-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class L tournament. The two previous meetings between both teams went five sets, including the CCC championship, in East Hartford’s favor. The Knights finished with just 18 kills and 22 hitting errors (-0.043%), serving just two aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. dished out 13 assists and anchored the defense with 11 digs. Dan Hackerman paced the offense with four kills. Tim Walsh (6 digs, 3 kills) and Brian Durocher (5 digs, 3 kills) contributed as well. East Hartford will play top-seeded Cheshire (20-0) in the semifinals. The other semifinal match will feature No. 2 Darien (21-1) against No. 3 Ridgefield (20-1). Southington finished the season at 18-3 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—7-5 (7-5).

Week 2—17-9 (10-4).

Week 3—29-16 (12-7).

Week 4—48-21 (19-5).

Week 5—60-33 (12-12).

Week 6—73-44 (13-11).

Week 7—89-52 (16-8).

Week 8—108-60 (19-8).

Week 9—115-67 (7-7).

Postseason:

Week 1—9-7 (9-7).

Week 2—16-14 (7-7).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments:

Boys Volleyball (17-2)—4/24 vs. Lewis Mills.

Girls Lacrosse (9-7)—4/27 vs. NFA.

Softball (18-2)—5/1 vs. NW Catholic.

Baseball (15-5)—5/4 at Conard.

Girls Tennis (11-5)—5/12 at Avon.

Boys Tennis (11-6)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams that Clinched Divisional Titles:

Boys Volleyball (17-2)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments:

Boys Lacrosse (2-14)—4/29 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.1 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.11 (1st improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Natalie Verderame, 13.27, 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 60.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 2:21.2 (2nd school record, 2nd improved), 5/19 at Dream Invitational; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:27.49 (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:29.94 (2nd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Isabella Scalise, 5:36.08, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 11:49.99 (1st improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.6 (2nd school record, 4th improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x400m Relay—4.13, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—10:02.23 (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Sydney Garrison, 5’ (2nd improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield, 5/2 at Simsbury; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’9” (2nd Improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 138’5” (4th school record, 5th improved), 6/1 at Class LL Championship; Trinity Cardillo, 97’10”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Alijah Vega, 105’4” (2nd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Julia Groll, 96’9”, 5/9 vs. Hall, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 12’ (4th school record, 3rd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.17 (2nd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Michael Mauro, 15.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.54 (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Michael Mauro, 43.08 (1st improved), 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kenneth Dowler, 11.1, 5/2 at Simsbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

200m Dash—Tyson Harris, 23.67, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Cameron Coulombe, 23.92, 5/9 vs. Hall.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 52.57 (2nd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall; Cameron Coulombe, 53.01, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:04.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

1600m Run—Conner Leone, 4:37.34, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Sean Young, 4:38.67, 5/9 vs. Hall; Ryan Slesinski, 4:38.76, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Shane Leone, 4:39, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Conner Leone, 9:56.52, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Mark Murdy, 10:05.07 (1st improved), 5/19 at Dream Invitational.

4x100m Relay—45.59 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x400m Relay—3:36.8 (1st improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Tyson Harris, 20’6”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 40’1” (1st improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

High Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’10”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 43’0.5” (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 120’2.5” (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 150’6” (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Paul Schweiger III, 140’10”, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

