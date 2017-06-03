Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 31

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 31. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: Southington’s season came to an end after the ninth-seeded Blue Knights were held scoreless, 4-0, by No. 25 Fairfield Ludlowe (12-10) at home in the second round of the Class LL tournament, snapping their six-game winning streak. The Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. A run in the sixth and two in the seventh with the help of base hits capped off the win for the Flacons. Southington mustered just five hits and committed one error. The Knights stranded five runners on base, including a runner on third base in the fourth and fifth innings. Ryan McIntyre went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Ryan Sheehan (3-4) started on the mound and went five innings with seven strikeouts, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and a walk. Connor McDonough (2-1) closed with a pair of strikeouts, three hits, and two earned runs. Fairfield Ludlowe will play at top-seeded Amity (20-2) in the quarterfinals. Southington finished the season at 16-6 overall.

Softball: The sixth-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class LL tournament for the sixth-straight year with a 9-3 victory over No. 11 Darien (17-5) at home in the second round, earning their ninth-straight win. The Knights built a six-run lead before the Blue Wave scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning, posting five runs in the first two innings combined and capping off the victory with three in the sixth. Southington finished with 12 hits. Frankie Ferrante went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, two doubles, and one run scored. Abby Lamson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and a double. Michelle Woodruff went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kara Zazzaro (18-2) started on the circle and went six innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing three hits, one earned run, and a walk. Delaney Picard (2-0) closed with two strikeouts, four hits, and two earned runs. The Knights will host No. 14 EO Smith (16-5) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Game time is 4 p.m. Southington is currently 20-2 overall.

Girls Tennis: They thought their season was finished after the 13th-seeded Lady Knights were swept, 7-0, at No. 4 Darien (15-2) in the first round on Saturday, May 27. But Southington got a second chance. According to the CIAC, Darien self-reported the use of an ineligible player, which was discovered after its victory against Southington on Saturday. The CIAC released this statement on Tuesday, May 30: “Per CIAC by-laws ‘when it is discovered that a team has used an ineligible competitor in a CIAC team tournament, the tournament game/match shall be forfeited. The team using the ineligible player will be disqualified from the tournament and that team’s last opponent will advance in its place. Teams eliminated prior to the last opponent will not be permitted to re-enter the tournament.’” In place of Darien, the Knights traveled to Staples High School in Westport to play No. 5 Greenwich (16-3), but suffered a second-straight shutout after being blanked, 7-0. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Carolyn Callahan lost in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Nebeeka Saha, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec lost in straight sets as well. Southington finished the season at 13-6 overall. No. 3 Glastonbury (20-1) won their third CIAC Class L title by defeating top-seeded Staples by a point, 4-3, in the final at Amity High School in Woodbridge Abby Murphy will play No. 17 Tanya Gianitsos of Old Saybrook in the singles bracket of the state open at Conard High School in West Hartford on Saturday. Roy and Tommervik will play No. 13 Macey Smith and Andrea Hemberger of RHAM in the doubles bracket at Hall High School in West Hartford the same day. The open is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Boys Volleyball: The fifth-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class L tournament for the 12th-straight year by edging No. 12 Danbury (11-10) by a point, 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-4). The Hatters held a 23-15 lead in the fourth set, but the Knights went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to a point. However, the Hatters closed out the set by winning the next two out of three points. Southington used the momentum from the fourth set to take the fifth with runs of 5-0 and 7-0. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (10 digs, 7 kills) dished out 45 assists and went 19-for-23 serving with six aces. Tim Walsh (10 digs, 2 blocks) paced the offense with 19 kills. Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 24 digs, and Dan Hackerman (6 kills) and JJ Clark (3 kills) controlled the net with five blocks each. Southington finished with 18 blocks total. Brian Durocher contributed with 17 digs and 11 kills, going 27-for-28 behind the service line with four aces. The Knights will play at No. 4 East Hartford (16-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. East Hartford has won the last two meetings between both teams in the fifth set, including the CCC final. Southington is currently 18-2 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.