Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 30

Baseball: The ninth-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the second round of the Class LL tournament for the eighth-straight year with a 7-5 victory over No. 24 West Haven (10-11) at home in the first round, earning their sixth-straight win. Jeremy Mercier and Matt Sciota (3-for-3) gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead by scoring Jonathan Gray (4-for-4) and Ryan McIntyre on a pair of base hits in the first inning. The Blue Devils cut the deficit to a run off an RBI single in the fourth, but the Knights got the lead back to two after Brandon Kohl (2-for-3) brought Gray in on a base knock in the bottom of the inning. The Blue Devils eventually took the a one-run lead, 4-3, off six-straight hits in the sixth, but the Knights answered back again with their own rally. Tyler Cy led the inning off with a single that looped into the outfield. Gray hit a ground ball to West Haven’s third baseman, but beat out the throw to first. Kohl loaded the bases after laying down a bunt down the third-base line that couldn’t be fielded by West Haven’s third baseman or pitcher. Mercier hit into a double play, but tied the game by driving in Cyr and moving Gray over to third. With two outs, McIntyre scored Gray for the go-ahead run on base hit, and Jake Babon capped off the win by bringing in pinch runner, Dom Coppola, with an RBI single. The Blue Devils attempted another rally by leading off the seventh with a triple. The runner eventually scored on a throw to first for the first out of the inning, but closer Bailey Robarge (4-0) managed to strike out the next batter and get the last out on a ground ball to third to end the game. John Mikosz (7-0) started on the mound and went five and two thirds innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing 12 hits, three earned runs, and two walks. Southington finished with 15 hits and two errors. The Knights will host No. 25 Fairfield Ludlowe (11-10) in the second round on Wednesday. Game time is 3:30 p.m. Southington is currently 16-5 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: Southington’s season came to an end after the 13th-seeded Lady Knights fell, 20-2, at No. 4 Darien (14-3) in the first round of the Class L tournament. The Knights trailed, 14-1, at halftime. Nicky Doran (2 shots) and Morgan Raymond (3 shots) scored Southington’s lone two goals of the game. Doran’s goal was scored on free position in the second half. Emma Doran and Hallie Altwies won three draws each. Doran also recovered four ground balls. Julia Wells saved three shots in the cage. Southington took 11 shots on goal. Darien’s Ashley Humphrey led all scorers with four goals. Darien will host No. 5 Conard (13-3) in the quarterfinals. Southington finished the season at 9-8 overall.

Softball: The sixth-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the second round of the Class LL tournament with a 14-2 rout of No. 27 New Canaan (10-11) at home in the first round, earning their eighth-straight win. Southington posted six runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, finishing with 19 hits. Maighread Scafariello went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, two doubles, and one run scored off a home run. Chrissy Marotto went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Kara Zazzaro (17-2) threw a complete game on the circle with 13 strikeouts, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and a walk. The Knights will host No. 11 Darien (17-4) in the second round on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m. Southington is currently 19-2 overall.

Boys Tennis: Matt Balaoing’s postseason run came to an end after he fell in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, to top-seeded Evan Felcher of Staples in the third round of the singles bracket of Class LL tournament at Yale University in New Haven. Balaoing was the only Southington player still standing after the first day of the state tournament, defeating Hamden’s Justyn Wongwiwat, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round and Glastonbury’s Jameson Corey, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round. Felcher eventually advanced to the final and claimed the Class LL singles title by defeating, No. 2 Eric Toub of Greenwich in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. No. 3 Andrew Mercorella and Brian Song of Ridgefield took home the Class LL doubles title by defeating No. 4 Jake Greenwald and Jack Tooker of Staples in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. As a team, Staples was the Class LL champion, and Greenwich finished as runner-up. Ridgefield took third, followed by Westhill (4th), Amity (5th), and Fairfield Prep (6th). Southington finished the season at 11-6 overall.

