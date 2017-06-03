Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, June 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, June 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: The Blue Knights entered the postseason when they competed in the CCC championship at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain. Southington placed eighth out of 28 teams with a 45-over-par 329. Nate L’Heureux marshaled the Knights with a six-over-par 77. Mike Zera (82), Cam Zegzdryn (85), and CJ McManus (85) contributed as well. Avon (309) edged Wethersfield (310) by a stroke to be crowned CCC champions. NW Catholic (316) took third, followed by Conard (317), Simsbury (318), and Glastonbury (322). Wethersfield’s AJ Sanzaro was medalist of the conference with a 69. The Knights will close out the season when they travel to Fairview Farms Golf Club in Harwinton to compete in the Division I championship on Tuesday, June 6.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington traveled to Manchester High School on Wednesday to compete in the Class LL championship. However, lightning forced the state meet to be continued at Willow Brook Park in New Britain at 1 p.m. today. The Lady Knights placed 12th out of 23 teams with 26.5 points. Danbury (104) won their sixth CIAC girls title, and Ridgefield (80) finished as runner-up. The Blue Knights placed 20th out of 22 teams with seven points. Staples (81) won their third CIAC boys title, and Danbury (78.5) finished as runner-up. Amanda Howe muscled the Lady Knights by capturing the state title in the discus throw with a heave of 138’5” and taking third in the shot put with a throw of 36’2”, finishing behind Shelton’s Samantha Stevens (40’1”) and Enfield’s Camille Balicki (36’4”). Howe qualified for the state open in both events and broke her own school record (134’10.5”) in the discus throw for a fourth time this season. Megan Biscoglio also qualified for the open after launching into third in the pole vault with a height of 11’, finishing behind Greenwich’s Lia Zavattaro (11’6”) and Newtown’s Lauren Russo (11’6”). Sydney Garrison tied her seed of 5’ in the high jump, tying for sixth. Other top-ten female performances came from Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (9th), Julia Groll in the javelin throw (9th), and Kate Kemnitz in the 800m run (10th). Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, and Natalie Verderame took seventh in the 4x400m relay, and the 4x100m relay was hundredths of a second away from breaking their own school record. Zachary Burleigh qualified for the open after catapulting into fourth in the pole vault with a height of 12’6”. Elijah Rodriguez finished first in the preliminaries of the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.45 and went on to take seventh in the finals with a time of 15.86. Other top-ten male performances came from David Pastor in the shot put (9th) and javelin throw (9th), Anthony Mondo in the long jump (10th), and Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (10th). Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Casey Selinske, and Joseph Verderame were the only ones to place for Southington in the team events, taking 12th in the 4x400m relay. Howe (1st/9th seeds), Biscoglio (4th seed), and Burleigh (17th seed) will represent Southington when they return to Willow Brook Park on Monday, June 5 to compete in the open. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

