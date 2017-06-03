Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, June 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday June 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Softball: The sixth-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the semifinals for the sixth-straight year by blanking No. 14 EO Smith (16-6), 4-0, at home in the quarterfinals, earning their 10th-straight win. Michelle Woodruff led the Knights off in the first inning by getting on base with an error. A couple stolen bases later, Sarah Myrick (2-for-3) put the Knights on the board with a base hit that drove in Woodruff. After Amanda Delorme got on base with a single, Abby Lamson extended Southington’s lead to three runs in the same inning by bringing in Delorme and Myrick with a base knock. Katie Semmel capped off the win with an RBI single that scored Frankie Ferrante in the fourth. Southington mustered just five hits and committed two errors. Kara Zazzaro (19-2) threw a complete game shutout on the circle with 10 strikeouts, allowing just three hits. The Knights will play the winner of No. 2 Cheshire (21-1) and No. 7 Westhill (19-3) in the semifinals. The day, site, and time of the game is to be announced. Top-seeded NFA (20-1) against No. 9 Trumbull (18-4) and No. 5 Stamford (20-2) against No. 13 Amity (17-5) are the other quarterfinal games. Southington is currently 21-2 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.