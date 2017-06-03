Letter: Dem chair: An open letter to Southington state reps

Dear State Reps. Rob Sampson and John Fusco:

As chairman of the Southington Democratic Town Committee, I speak for many of your constituents when I express great concern at two of your recent votes.

First, you were two of just eight Republican representatives to vote against a bill—which has since become law—to ban the cruel and ineffective practice of anti-LGBTQ “conversion therapy” despite wide bipartisan support and the support of the medical community.

More recently, you joined many of your GOP colleagues in voting against legislation that would expand protections for pregnant women in the workplace.

I have heard from many Southington residents who were alarmed by your actions, so I write today to request that you hold a public meeting to explain your position on these and other important issues before the end of this year’s legislative session.

Understanding the concerns of those you represent is critically important for elected officials, and I hope you will give your constituents the opportunity to make their voices heard. At the very least, they deserve that much from you.

Robert Berkmoes, Southington Democratic Town Committee Chairman