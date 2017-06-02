Southington student at the head of the class at St. Paul

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

For Jordan Silva, balancing homework, sports, and student activities was not easy, but remembering the sacrifices made by his family inspired the St. Paul Catholic High School senior to keep pushing through over the past four years.

When Silva, a Southington resident, was named valedictorian for the Class of 2017, seeing the look on his grandmother’s face was a special moment for him.

Silva said his grandmother did not have the opportunity to attend high school while growing up in Puerto Rico.

“Just seeing her face really made it special,” said Silva, who plans to major in biology at Harvard University this fall.

Silva said he knew his purpose in high school after seeing the sacrifices his parents made for his older brother to attend St. Paul.

“I saw the sacrifices they had to make for him to come here,” said Silva. “For them to make the same sacrifices for me, I knew I was here for a reason—to excel and to do the best I could, and to set an example for my younger brother who is going to be coming here next year.”

While achieving various academic awards, Silva immersed himself into a variety of leadership roles at St. Paul—from math team president to class president to captain of the football and wrestling teams.

Looking back on his high school experience, Silva said he particularly enjoyed these leadership roles.

As captain of the wrestling team, which he started with his older brother four years ago, Silva said he enjoyed watching his teammates grow.

“I’ve been wrestling since the second grade, so being able to take my experience and show it to them and watch them grow throughout the season was definitely really rewarding,” said Silva.

Noting how the tight-knit community at St. Paul provided a second home for him, Silva thanked the support he received from faculty.

Silva recently received the Summa Scholar Award from the Archdiocese of Hartford.

