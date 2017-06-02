Obituary: Glenn Alan Cochrane, 53

Glenn Alan Cochrane, 53, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Born in Bristol on November 22, 1963, Glenn was one of three sons to Shirley (Grimm) Cochrane of Plantsville and the late Donald Cochrane,

A lifelong resident of Southington, he was a 1981 graduate of Southington High School. Remembered as a jack of all trades, Glenn could land any job he applied for, and most recently, fulfilled his love for cooking, working at various restaurants at the casinos. Throughout his struggles, his optimism and positive attitude shined through to all he met.

In addition to his mother, Shirley, he leaves his daughters, Jessica Cochrane and Kristin Prendergast and her husband, Marc, and his first grandchild on the way. He also leaves his brothers, Jay Cochrane, and Dean Cochrane and his wife, Lori; his nieces and nephews, Daron, Clifford, Reanna, Brooke, and Kamryn; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Glenn may be remembered with contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Glenn's family will celebrate his life privately.