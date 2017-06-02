Bluefish have the answer for Bees

DUPRA GOES 7 FULL INNINGS IN 5-4 LOSS TO BRIDGEPORT

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Walton homers in the 4th, but the Bluefish answer with a grand slam in the 8th to take a 5-4 victory over the Bees. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Bees headed into the bottom of the 8th inning with a 4-0 lead. New Britain was then forced to use 2 different relief pitchers as the Bluefish sent 8 batters to the plate, bringing home 5 runs thanks to an RBI single by Jose Gil and then a grand slam by Tony Abreu. Bridgeport took the lead 5-4, and would secure the victory getting the last 3 outs in the 9th.

Pitchers of Record: W: Frank DeJiulio Jr. (1-3) | L: Shawn Gilblair (0-1) | SV: Zac Grotz (1)

Player(s) of the Game: Tony Abreu (Bridgeport) – 1-4, HR, 4 RBI | Brian Dupra (New Britain) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 3-4, HR, 3 RBI

Next Game: Friday, June 2nd, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (14-26) vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (21-19)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (3-3, 3.44) | Southern Maryland: Gaby Hernandez (3-0, 2.55)

Bees Buzz: Today’s game was Brian Dupra’s longest outing of the season, and the first time that he pitched 7 or more innings in an outing since July 16th of last season at York…Dupra threw exactly 100 pitches in today’s game, 61 of them for strikes…Michael Crouse has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games…Michael Baca notched his first Atlantic League double in the game, which was his second extra base hit…Jon Griffin and Jamar Walton each had 3 hits in today’s game, for Griffin it’s his team leading fourth 3 hit game of the season…Jamar Walton hit his 6th home run of the season in the 4th inning of today’s game, a 2 run shot…Yusuke Kajimoto is 4 hits away from 300 hits in his professional career…Today’s game was the first time the Bees have committed 3 or more errors in a game since August 24th last season at home against Bridgeport in which they committed 4…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 180, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 203, including postseason.