Obituary: William ‘Bill’ LaVorgna, 77

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father and husband William”Bill” LaVorgna after a hard fought three year battle with cancer. Bill entered a foster home at the age of three with his two brothers and one sister. He was raised on the Cassella Farm in Hamden and in 1974 moved to Wallingford with his wife and two children where he remained until downsizing and moving to Southington in 2012 where he met so many wonderful neighbors. He worked in the trucking industry, spending most of his career as an operations manager at Carrano Express in Northford. In addition to his loving and dedicated wife of 50 years, Alberta, he leaves daughters Lisa (Paul) DiNicola and Kristie(Toni) LaVorgna. He also leaves one sister, Tina and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his biological parents Anthony and Teresa (Giannotti) LaVorgna, foster parents Maria and Anthony Cassella and brothers Daniel and Anthony. Bill loved gardening and landscaping and took great pride in his perfectly manicured green lawn. In the summer he would grow the biggest and best tomatoes that he shared with many. His newest hobby was making homemade wine in the basement with his buddy, Paolo “Tony” Maglio. He enjoyed a glass each night with dinner. Bill loved to cook for his family and travel with his wife. He and Alberta took many trips together, his favorite being Italy but he equally enjoyed staying local and going to Stony Creek and Silver Sands. His family would like to thank the many people who called, visited and gave support during this difficult time, with a special thank you to Toni who Bill loved like a daughter and Anne Bishop, and Mae Saucier who were both there every day for anything we needed. The family requests that donations be made in Bill’s memory to The Sisters’ Project (www.thesistersproject.org) P.O. Box 1643 Wallingford, CT. 06492 or Yale New Haven Hospital at www.givetoynhh.org

His family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Wallingford & Yalesville Funeral Homes

