Obituary: Elaine Elizabeth (Lacilla) Albino, 81

Elaine Elizabeth (Lacilla) Albino, 81, of Waterbury and Matunuck Point, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the loving wife of George Albino.

Elaine was born in Waterbury, CT on September 16, 1935, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Cipriani) Lacilla. She graduated from Wilby High School Class of 1953. She worked at North American Bank for 15 years and later at the Law Firm of Moore, O’Brien and Foti for 10 years until her retirement. She then volunteered for both Waterbury and St. Mary’s Hospitals until her illness wouldn’t allow it in 2015. She was a proud homemaker loving to cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending her summers in Matunuck Point, RI with her family. She was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Besides her husband George of 60 years, Elaine leaves behind her three children; Deborah Dodenhoff and her husband Dr. Robert Dodenhoff of Middletown, Kenneth Albino and Maria Miele of Jupiter, FL and David Albino and his wife Kathleen of Southington, a brother, Dennis Lacilla and his wife Estee of Southbury, her four grandchildren who she loved and adored; Lt. Michael Dodenhoff (USN) Lemoore, CA, Robert Dodenhoff of Watertown and his fiancée Alyssa Santopietro of Bethlehem, Blake Albino of NYC and Jovanna Albino of Ft. Meyers, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Elaine’s family would like to sincerely thank her guardian angel caregiver Andrea Nemeth and special caregiver Josephine DiFronzo for the exceptional care and compassion shown and administered to Elaine during her illness. They are forever grateful.

Funeral will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8:30 AM at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening, 4–7 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Elaine’s memory to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Restoration Fund, 785 Highland Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708

