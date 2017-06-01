Obituary: Charles R. Shea, 85

Charles R. Shea, 85, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Southington Care Center. He was the husband of Beverly (Rich) Shea.

He was born July 22, 1931 the son of the late Harry and Marie (Stohl) Shea. He was the owner and operator of Charles R. Shea Plumbing and Heating Co., served as a Police Supernumerary and was Dept. Head at E. C. Goodwin Technical School where he retired. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict as a Corporal.

Besides his wife he is survived by a son Michael Shea and his wife Sharon of Terryville and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He also leaves his “adopted” son Nathan Primus. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harry, John, Robert, Thomas and Theodore.

The Funeral will be held Monday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Dominic Church at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be Sunday 4-6 p.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Southington Care Center Recreational Dept., 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489 or Ct. Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com