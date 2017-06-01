Obituary: Carmen J. Gianni, 54

Carmen J. Gianni, 54, of Torrington and formerly of Southington, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017 at home after a brief illness.

He was born on Jan.14, 1963, the son of Michaelena (Gabrielle) Brady and the late Carmen J. Gianni. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his mother, Mikki Brady of Southington, he is survived by his daughter Santina Gianni of Hartford, a stepson Adam Maringola, two brothers Robert Gianni of Southington and Matthew Brady of Bristol and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Kathleen Gianni.

Everybody loved Carmen; he had a big heart and would do anything for you. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 5-6 pm.

