Softball builds momentum for the postseason

The Lady Knight softball team ended the regular season with a pair of wins and are now looking at a wide-open Class LL tournament. No teams are undefeated, and there is no frontrunner. This is anyone’s tournament, and the Knights are looking to get back to that familiar place in the title game.

“It’s one of those years where anything can happen on any given day, especially in this sport with all the different aspects of the game now,” said Southington coach Davina Hernandez. “A lot of times an umpire can really have an effect on a game, as far as what type of zone is being called that day.”

The Knights started off the season with a strong slap-hitting game at the plate. Hitting started to come along midway through the year when the Knights were able to lay down bunts in key games.

That small-ball style of play is what Hernandez hopes will continue to keep getting better for the Knights in the state tournament.

“It’s been a big part of our offense this year,” the coach said. “Overall, all three of those things have really started to come together nicely, especially the second half of the season. I really hope that our small game is a big piece of our game plan in the postseason because that’s the plan.”

Southington finished the regular season at 18-2 overall (10-1 home, 8-1 away), winning the CCC Central Blue title with an 11-0 regional record and 4-0 divisional record. The Knights also tied for the second-best record in the CCC with Bristol Eastern (18-2), behind Middletown (19-1). Behind Southington, Glastonbury (16-4, 10-1) finished as the CCC Central Blue runner-up.

The Knights will enter the first round of the state tournament as the sixth seed and are scheduled to host No. 27 New Canaan (10-10) on Tuesday, May 30. Game time is 4 p.m.

NFA (19-1) is the top seed. No. 2 Cheshire (19-1) is the defending champion.

Win at NW Catholic

MAY 22—The Knights clinched the divisional title on Monday by blanking NW Catholic, 8-0, on the road. The game was called after five innings, due to rain. Southington scored just one run in the third inning, but posted seven in the fifth, finishing with 10 hits.

Amanda Delorme went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Frankie Ferrante went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a home run, and a double.

Maighread Scafariello hit a home run as well. Sarah Myrick went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Kara Zazzaro (16-2) threw a complete game shutout on the circle with five strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

Win vs. Conard

MAY 23—The next day, the Knights closed out the regular season by earning their seventh-straight win and shutout with a 15-0 mercy-ruling of Conard in five innings at home, recording their 11th shutout of the season.

Southington combined for 10 runs in the first two innings, scattering runs in the next three. The Knights finished with 14 hits.

Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Kelly Graff went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a double.

Katie Semmel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a double. Delaney Picard went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Picard (2-0) was also a force on the circle, tossing a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, two walks, and a hit.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/30/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-june-2-edition).