Girls lacrosse is ready for tourney

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

A 21-12 loss at Trumbull on Tuesday, May 23 ended the regular season for the Lady Knight lacrosse team, but it didn’t end their spirit. The loss landed the Knights with a 13th seed in the first round of the Class L tournament, as well as a 4:30 p.m. date with the Blue Wave at No. 4 Darien (13-3) on Tuesday, May 30.

“I know that they are a very physical, aggressive, and strong team,” said Southington coach Jill Pomposi. “They spread the ball a lot on attack.”

What a shame it would be if the Knights were quickly ousted from the state tournament after going from just three wins last year to nine wins this season. However, the Knights aren’t looking at their first-round perennial powerhouse opponent that way.

“We’re ready and excited to play a new team that is definitely a strong contender that will make us work,” the coach said. “It’s not just like we made the tournament, and now we have this easier team. We’re happy that we made it and actually get to challenge ourselves, now that we’re here.”

Being focused and determined is what Pomposi wants to see out of her girls at Darien.

“It could be the last game for some of us, but I don’t want us to put that pressure on ourselves if it’s going to make us get out of our game,” said Pomposi. “I just want us to play our game and work well together as a team, doing the things that we have been doing well.”

Newtown (14-2) is the top seed of the state tournament. Darien is the defending champion.

Southington finished the regular season at 9-7 overall (5-2 home, 4-5 away) with a 7-6 record in the CCC, placing eighth (1-6) out of eight teams in the CCC North region. Glastonbury (12-4, 8-0) won the CCC North title. Conard (12-3, 7-2) and Farmington (12-4, 7-2) finished as CCC North co-runner-ups.

In Tuesday’s game at Trumbull, the Knights scored their first goal within the first minute of the contest. That quick score left the Knights though, as they trailed, 11-6, at halftime.

“We didn’t really have momentum for an extended period,” the coach said. “We had moments here and there, but it wasn’t those 50 minutes total that we wanted.”

Morgan Raymond (5 shots, 1 assist) paced the offense with five goals. Raymond also recovered three ground balls and won a pair of draws. Sarah Mafale (6 shots) contributed with three goals. Julia Wells saved 12 shots in the cage. Southington took 22 shots on goal.

“They dominated us in the 50-50 balls and were shooting hard,” said Pomposi. “They out-hustled us a bunch. When we had the ball and took care of it, we were successful. But they possessed it more often, so they’re going to get more opportunities.”

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/30/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-june-2-edition).