Wonx Tribe No.28 elects 2017 chiefs

At a recent meeting of the Improved Order of Red Men, Wonx Tribe No. 28 elected their 2017 chiefs. Newly-elected positions are in parenthesis. Front, from left, Dennis Putula, Larry Mucci Jr. (Sr. Sagamore), Brian Meccariello, Gene Meccariello (Trustee), John Gill, Pete Meccariello (Sannap), Gene Meccariello. Middle, David L. Perlot (Deputy Great Sachem), Mike Kurtz, Joe Klepacki, Al Leone, Guy Boissoneault, Al Gale, Larry DePaolo, and Joe Putula. Back, Matt Perlot (Jr. Sagamore), Joe Colaccino, Al DePaolo (Collector of Wampum), Dennis Putula, David A. Perlot (Prophet), Al Groham, Larry Mucci Sr. (Keeper of Wampum), Bill DePaolo (Chief of Records), and Bob Gionfriddo. Not pictured: Robert Finn (Sachem), Joseph Duplessie (Guard of Wigwam), and Ronald Francois (Guard of Forest).