Weekly scoreboard for the June 2 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 22 and Sunday, May 28. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Tennis

Southington 7, EO Smith 0

Tuesday, May 23

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Henry Willis, EOS, 7-6 (8), 6-0; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Luc Poirier, EOS, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Thomas Recchio, EOS, 6-1, 6-4; 4, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Kishon Sonpal, EOS, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Nico Martinez-Michael Lin, EOS, 6-4, 6-3; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. John Zhou-Paul Isanc, EOS, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Turner Rodman-Mike Loose, SHS, def. Gabe Mindek-Atticus Makuch, EOS, 6-0, 6-3.

Records—EOS, 4-9. SHS, 10-6.

Southington 7, New Britain 0

Wednesday, May 24

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Brandon Khonsgdy, NBHS, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Ali Sayeh, NBHS, 6-1, 6-3; 3, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Pablo Castellano, NBHS, 6-2, 6-2; 4, Marek Kryzanski, SHS, def. Mazz Uddin, NBHS, 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Roberto Estrada-Jeagan Foster, NBHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Jasper Kay-Nick Makuch, NBHS, 6-2, 6-1; 3, DJ Pestillo-Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Andy Osorio-Louis Nazario, NBHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Records—NBHS, 9-7. SHS, 11-6.

Class LL Tournament

Saturday, May 27

At Yale University tennis center, New Haven

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

SINGLES

Opening round—Marek Kryzanski, Southington, def. Peter Haley, Fairfield Prep, 8-3; Erik Kryzanski, Southington, def. Henry Seiden, Fairfield Prep, 8-1.

First round—Matt Balaoing (#15), Southington, def. Justyn Wongwiwat, Hamden, 6-0, 6-0; Alex Ruenhorst (#4), Shelton, def. Nathalan Zmarlicki, Southington, 6-0, 6-0; Max Zimmerman (#3), Staples, def. Erik Kryzanski, Southington, 6-1, 6-0; Oreoluwa Olowe, West Haven, def. Mike Kwok, Southington, 6-1, 6-3.

Second Round—Matt Balaoing (#15), Southington, def. Jameson Corey, Glastonbury, 6-4, 6-3.

*Third round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals continues this week.

DOUBLES

Opening round—Frank Fortunati-Nash Lovallo (#7), Fairfield Prep, def. Michael Loose-Turner Rodman, Southington, 6-0, 6-1; Tanner Daubenspeck-Tadd Long (#12), Ridgefield, def. Samuel Johnson-Michael Listro, Southington, 6-1, 6-0; Khudy Chudy-Jonathan Kryzanski, Southington, def. Eduardo Basauri-Alex Bonaiuto, Xavier, 6-4, 6-2;

Second round—Brian Donahue-Steven Westfahl (#11), Fairfield Prep, def. Khudy Chudy-Jonathan Kryzanski, Southington, 6-0, 6-3.

Girls Tennis

Class LL Tournament

Qualifying Round

Southington 6, Hall 1

Saturday, May 27

At Darien

SINGLES

1, Katelyn Seidman, HHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 7-6 (5), 6-3; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Jessica Xu, HHS, 6-0, 6-1; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Llana Davidoff, HHS, 6-1, 6-0; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Julia Tennanbaum, HHS, 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Claire Belucci-Hannah Maidman, HHS, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 (super tiebreaker); 2, Sam Barmore-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Olivia Demaio-Abigail Cieplinski, HHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Ari Edgar-Annika Little, HHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Records—HHS (#20), 7-7. SHS (#13), 12-5.

First Round

Southington 7, Darien 0*

(Forfeit)*

Saturday, May 27

At Darien

SINGLES

1, Kateri Martin, DHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Lily Ma, DHS, def. Abby Murphy, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Emilia Callery, DHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Emily Neuner, DHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Mia Dursht-Daphne Gary, DHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Susie Alptekin-Elaline Cummiskey, DHS, def. Sam Barmore-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Juliet Holmes-Quin Wolters, DHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Records*—SHS (#13), 13-5. DHS (#4), 15-2.

*Southington lost, 7-0, but the decision was reversed by forfeit since Darien had an ineligible player.

Girls Track

CCC Central Championship

Tuesday, May 23

At Simsbury HS

CCC Central results—(10 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 142; 2, Simsbury, 103.5; 3, Southington, 96.5; 4, Avon, 88; 5, Windsor, 80; 6, Hall, 62.5; 7, Conard, 48.5; 8, Farmington, 36; 9, NW Catholic, 34; 10, Weaver, 10.

CCC Central blue results—(5 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 109; 2, Southington, 81; 3, Simsbury, 75.5; 4, Hall, 52; 5, Conard, 35.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x800m relay—(8 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 9:43.92; 2, Simsbury, 9:54.07; 3, Avon, 9:54.58; 4, Hall, 10:00.23; 5, Southington (Sarah Minkiewicz, Isabella Scalise, Anny Moquete, Kate Kemnitz), 10:02.23; 6, Farmington, 10:57.81.

4x100m relay—(9 relays) 1, Windsor, 48.84; 2, Glastonbury, 50.09; 3, Simsbury, 50.59; 4, Avon, 50.94; 5, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 51.06; 6, Hall, 51.47.

110m hurdles—(14 athletes) 1, Vickie Milledge, Simsbury, 14.7; 2, Destiny Johnson, Windsor, 15.94; 3, Katherine Jacobs, NW Catholic, 16.47; 4, Isa Glynn, Conard, 16.61; 5, Giovanna Dionicio, Hall, 16.69; 6, Victoria D’Allesio, Farmington, 17.7; 11, Lily Scalise, Southington, 18.87; 14, Sarah Meade, Southington, 20.44.

100m—(27 athletes) 1, Tiandra Robinson, Weaver, 12.61; 2, Teyah Floyd, Farmington, 12.78; 3, Tia Marie Brown, Windsor, 12.84; 4, Riley Abate, Avon, 12.85; 5, Camille McHenry, Windsor, 12.91; 6, Brianna Dooley, Windsor, 12.98; 11, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 13.25; 12, Abby Connolly, Southington, 13.26.

1600m—(24 athletes) 1, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 5:04.74; 2, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 5:11.8; 3, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 5:15.08; 4, Rose Kitz, Hall, 5:15.39; 5, Kathryn Shea, NW Catholic, 5:16.03; 6, Haley Gens, Avon, 5:19.3; 17, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 5:43.74; 20, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 6:05.9.

400m—(20 athletes) 1, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, 58.17; 2, Christine Oberhausen, Avon, 1:00.35; 3, Hannah Earnhardt, Simsbury, 1:00.36; 4, Grace Strauch, Windsor, 1:00.41; 5, Lindsey Anderson, Glastonbury, 1:00.75; 6, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:01.05; 16, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 1:05.38.

300m IH—(17 athletes) 1, Danielle Brinckman, Glastonbury, 45.13; 2, Destiny Johnson, Windsor, 47.31; 3, Carly Carpino, Avon, 47.57; 4, Isa Glynn, Conard, 47.72; 5, Giovanna Dionicio, Hall, 48.2; 6, Allison Schneider, Conard, 50.35; 10, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 51.97; 12, Marisa Matthews, Southington, 52.59.

800m—(22 athletes) 1, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 2:17.26; 2, Jenna Zydanowicz, Hall, 2:18.65; 3, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 2:20.32; 4, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 2:20.37; 5, Kathryn Shea, NW Catholic, 2:21.32; 6, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:23.2; 14, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 2:30.61; 15, Anny Moquete, Southington, 2:31.14.

200m—(36 athletes) 1, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, 26.02; 2, Brianna Dooley, Windsor, 26.2; 3, Tia Marie Brown, Windsor, 26.23; 4, Camille McHenry, Windsor, 26.26; 5, Teyah Floyd, Farmington, 26.6; 6, Cori Richardson, Windsor, 26.74; 11, Abby Connolly, Southington, 27.2; 35, Katie Ierardi, Southington, 29.56.

3200m—(25 athletes) 1, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 11:14.03; 2, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 11:14.55; 3, Haley Gens, Avon, 11:20.54; 4, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 11:45.44; 5, Sara Leavens, Avon, 11:49.32; 6, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 11:49.99; 19, Kerry Buchanan, Southington, 12:59.65; 20, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 13:00.56; 24, Catherine Myers, Southington, 13:30.3; 25, Julia Michnowicz, Southington, 13:55.63.

4x400m relay—(7 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 4:02.32; 2, Windsor, 4:05.78; 3, Avon, 4:14.48; 4, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, Natalie Verderame), 4:14.94; 5, Hall, 4:15.16; 6, Simsbury, 4:17.64.

Javelin—(17 athletes) 1, Alijah Vega, Southington, 105’4”; 2, Olivia Hyun, Avon, 99’6”; 3, Julia Groll, Southington, 96’9”; 4, Micaela Czapla, Glastonbury, 96’4”; 5, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 94’8”; 6, Julia Jahrstorfer, Simsbury, 92’0”; 8, Brianna Harris, Southington, 87’5”; 9, Jessica Griffin, Southington, 87’0”.

Shot put—(13 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 36’3”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 32’9.5”; 3, Jesse Dowd, Simsbury, 30’10”; 4, Michelle Boryka, Farmington, 29’1”; 5, Megan Lowe, NW Catholic, 28’8.75”; 6, Leah Jackman, Avon, 28’8”.

Discus—(14 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 134’10.5”; 2, Julia Jahrstorfer, Simsbury, 95’9”; 3, Megan Lowe, NW Catholic, 91’9.5”; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 87’3”; 5, Emily Piker, Conard, 80’4”; 6, Sydney Samele, NW Catholic, 79’8”.

Long jump—(15 athletes) 1, Carly Carpino, Avon, 17’7.5”; 2 (tie), Selina Soule, Glastonbury, and Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, 16’6.5”; 4, Mia Flynn, Farmington, 16’0.5”; 5, Kiana Woods, NW Catholic, 15’10”; 6, Leann Gardner, Hall, 15’2”; 7, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 14’10.25”; 13, Amanda Brocki, Southington, 13’4.5”.

Triple jump—(14 athletes) 1, Grace Sullivan, Simsbury, 35’2”; 2, Jesse Dowd, Simsbury, 34’4”; 3, Molly Milligan, Avon, 34’2.5”; 4, Leann Gardner, Hall, 31’11.75”; 5, Carolyn Ives, Farmington, 31’1”; 6, Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, J31’1”; 10, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 29’11.5”.

Pole vault—(17 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’6”; 2, Madeleine Watson, Glastonbury, 9’6”; 3, Audrey Worth, Avon, 9’0”; 4, Megan Plummer, Glastonbury, 8’6”; 5, Zoe Kaputa, Glastonbury, J8’6”; 6, Brenna Pellon, Simsbury, 8’0”; 17, Victoria Godlewski, Southington, J6’6”.

High jump—(15 athletes) 1, Julia Silverman, Hall, 5’0”; 2, Sydney Garrison, Southington, J5’0”; 3, Claire Boughton, Simsbury, 4’10”; 4 (tie), Katrina Cirilli, Simsbury, and Claire Culliton, Glastonbury, 4’8”; 6, Taryn Smith, Hall, J4’8”; 6, Allison Schneider, Conard, J4’8”; 8, Allie Brown, Southington, J4’8”; 10, Amanda Brocki, Southington, 4’6”.

Boys Track

CCC Championship

Tuesday, May 23

At Simsbury HS

CCC Central results—(19 teams) 1, Hall, 165; 2, Glastonbury, 104; 3, Southington, 87.5; 4, Simsbury, 85; 5, Windsor, 75; 6, NW Catholic, 69; 7, Conard, 34.5; 8, Avon, 28; 9, Weaver, 25; 10, Farmington, 20; 11, Bulkeley, 8.

CCC Central blue results—(5 teams) 1, Hall, 127.5; 2, Southington, 78; 3, Glastonbury, 70.5; 4, Simsbury, 68; 5, Conard, 28.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x100m relay—(10 relays) 1, Windsor, 43.57; 2, Hall, 44.49; 3, NW Catholic, 45.01; 4, Farmington, 45.29; 5, Simsbury, 45.51; 6, Southington (Kolby Rogers, James Ringrose, John Carreiro, Cameron Coulombe), 45.9.

110m hurdles—(15 athletes) 1, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 15.17; 2, Jason Pinnock, Windsor, 15.22; 3, Connor Blodgett, Hall, 15.27; 4, Asa Guest, NW Catholic, 15.7; 5, Michael Mauro, Southington, 16.22; 6, Devin Wasilefsky, Glastonbury, 16.28.

100m—(36 athletes) 1, Mark Doyley, Weaver, 10.81; 2, Jaylin McGhee, Windsor, 11.35; 3, Sovannarith Touch, Hall, 11.52; 4, Tah’Jee Holley, Windsor, 11.55; 5, Deante Anderson, NW Catholic, 11.56; 6, Eric Foster, Windsor, 11.6; 13, Stephen Witte, Southington, 11.89; 23, John Carreiro, Southington, 12.15; 26 Kolby Rogers, Southington, 12.21; 30, James Ringrose, Southington, 12.24; 33, Quindran Quintin’Cole, Southington, 12.35; 36, Joseph Albanese, Southington, 12.71.

1600m—(28 athletes) 1, Patrick Cassidy, Hall, 4:27.88; 2, Trey Cormier, Hall, 4:31.43; 3, Solomon Davis, Simsbury, 4:32.35; 4, Willem Landis, Hall, 4:34.19; 5, Christopher Reeves, Glastonbury, 4:36.74; 6, Mack Reynolds, Hall, 4:37.02; 8, Conner Leone, Southington, 4:37.34; 11, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 4:38.76; 12, Shane Leone, Southington, 4:39.41; 15, Mark Murdy, Southington, 4:42.24; 19, Sean Young, Southington, 4:45.11; 22, Jordan McMeans, Southington, 4:58.7.

400m—(21 athletes) 1, Marcus Manson, Windsor, 49.33; 2, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 50.26; 3, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 50.53; 4, Isaiah McKinley’Jones, Farmington, 50.91; 5, Sam Musto, Conard, 52.04; 6, Mason Stabile, Hall, 52.15; 10, Cameron Coulombe, Southington, 53.01; 17, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 54.64.

300m IH—(18 athletes) 1, Connor Blodgett, Hall, 39.03; 2, Asa Guest, NW Catholic, 40.24; 3, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 40.54; 4, Marcus Manson, Windsor, 40.6; 5, Damian MacKay’Morgan, NW Catholic, 40.7; 6, Mark Kang, Farmington, 42.91; 8, Michael Mauro, Southington, 43.79; 12, Cameron Clynes, Southington, 45.39.

800m—(21 athletes) 1, Miller Anderson, Hall, 2:01.66; 2, Cole Canarie, Hall, 2:02.54; 3, Muhammad Ali, Hall, 2:02.58; 4, Matthew Gutierrez, Simsbury, 2:03.22; 5, Zach Bortoff, Avon, 2:04.39; 6, Matt Cosentino, Glastonbury, 2:04.69; 8, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 2:05.7; 9, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:06.0.

200m—(35 athletes) 1, Mark Doyley, Weaver, 21.72; 2, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 22.95; 3, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 23.26; 4, Jelani Thomas, Weaver, 23.28; 5, Jaylin McGhee, Windsor, 23.31; 6, Damian MacKay’Morgan, NW Catholic, 23.33; 18, Jack Terray, Southington, 24.22; 22, Brendan Taylor, Southington, 24.42; 22, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 24.42; 33, John Carreiro, Southington, 24.98.

3200m—(40 athletes) 1, Patrick Cassidy, Hall, 9:47.64; 2, Trey Cormier, Hall, 9:53.61; 3, Willem Landis, Hall, 9:55.82; 4, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:00.45; 5, Dylan Rendon, Hall, 10:00.76; 6, Christopher Dency, Glastonbury, 10:05.69; 18, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:21.27; 38, Jordan McMeans, Southington, 11:17.42.

4x400m relay—(9 relays) 1, Hall, 3:27.07; 2, Glastonbury, 3:29.37; 3, Simsbury, 3:34.46; 4, NW Catholic, 3:35.46; 5, Conard, 3:37.18; 6, Farmington, 3:38.47; 8, Southington (Cameron Coulombe, Joseph Verderame, Teagan Duffy, Cameron Clynes), 3:40.53.

Javelin—(20 athletes) 1, Marek Cierniewski, Avon, 169’2”; 2, Burke Martindale, Hall, 149’4”; 3, Connor Cole, Glastonbury, 144’0”; 4, Paul Schweiger III, Southington, 140’10”; 5, Jahkari Grant, Windsor, 138’3”; 6, David Pastor, Southington, 134’3”.

Shot put—(19 athletes) 1, Jonathan Prell, Simsbury, 45’5.5”; 2, David Pastor, Southington, 43’0.5”; 3, Nana Agyeman, Glastonbury, 41’10.75”; 4, Andrew Burnham, Glastonbury, 40’11.25”; 5, Sofiana Sheriff, Glastonbury, 40’4.5”; 6, Christopher Keegan, Hall, 39’11”; 11, Jake Monson, Southington, 36’3.75”.

Discus—(18 athletes) 1, Jonathan Prell, Simsbury, 126’3”; 2, Nick Alvarez, Conard, 112’4.5”; 3, Christopher Keegan, Hall, 111’1”; 4, Daniel Rock, Avon, 110’0”; 5, Andrew Burnham, Glastonbury, 107’9”; 6, Sofiana Sheriff, Glastonbury, 107’4”; 10, Jake Monson, Southington, 95’11”; 12, Julian Robles, Southington, 92’3”.

Long jump—(18 athletes) 1, Jason Pinnock, Windsor, 20’10.5”; 2, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 20’7”; 3, Eric Colleran, Glastonbury, 20’3.5”; 4, Josh Onyirimba, Hall, 19’10”; 5, Paris Carpenter, NW Catholic, 19’9”; 6, Jayson Williams, NW Catholic, 19’8.5”; 7, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 19’6.5”.

Triple jump—(13 athletes) 1, Jayson Williams, NW Catholic, 42’7.5”; 2, Jason Pinnock, Windsor, 41’8”; 3, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 40’10”; 4, Michael Mauro, Southington, 40’1”; 5, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 39’10”; 6, Eric Colleran, Glastonbury, J39’10”.

Pole vault—(10 athletes) 1, Terence Cook, Simsbury, 14’0”; 2, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 13’0”; 3, Jack Sevigny, Glastonbury, 10’6”; 4, Ethan Godfrey, Glastonbury, J10’6”; 5, Talon Perdue, Simsbury, 10’0”; 6, Benton Weberson, Hall, J10’0”; 8, Casey Selinske, Southington, 9’0”.

High jump—(11 athletes) 1, Joseph Wojciechowsk, Conard, 5’10”; 2, Jayson Williams, NW Catholic, J5’10”; 3, Dwayne Gordon, Bulkeley, 5’8”; 4, Conor McGill, Glastonbury, J5’8”; 5, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, J5’8”; 6, Jack Sevigny, Glastonbury, 5’6”; 7, Jake Beaupre, Southington, J5’6”.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Glastonbury 1

(25-12, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19)

Monday, May 22

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 2-for-3 serving, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 15-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 45 attacks, 13 kills, 1 block. 14 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 attack; Zack Morgan, 11-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 16 attacks, 4 kills, 8 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 2-for-3 serving; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 19-for-22 serving, 36 assists, 13 attacks, 9 kills, 7 blocks, 15 digs; Jonathan Clark, 9 attacks, 1 kill, 7 blocks, 3 digs; Andrew Chavez, 11-for-13 serving, 5 assists, 1 attack, 12 digs; Nate Simard, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 18-for-19 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 36 attacks, 11 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Connor Brush, 11-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 31 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs;

Glastonbury : Pat Morrisroe, 15-for-16 serving, 28 assists, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Mike Allen, 13-for-14 serving, 32 attacks, 15 kills, 12 digs; Damon DeCiantis, 10 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Pete Schindler, 12-for-15 serving, 22 attacks, 5 kills, 5 digs; Will Miller, 11-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 4 digs; Mike Strange, 6-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs; Will Savinelli, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Jake Harasyko, 14-for-15 serving, 28 attacks, 8 kills, 3 digs,

Records—SHS, 17-2. GHS, 8-10.

CCC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Southington 3, South Windsor 1

(14-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21)

Tuesday, May 23

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 10-for-12 serving, 3 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 9-for-10 serving, 2 attacks, 6 digs; Tim Walsh, 9-for-12 serving, 1 assist, 34 attacks, 15 kills, 6 digs; Zack Morgan, 1-for-1 serving; Dan Hackerman, 14 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 0-for-1 serving, 1 attack; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 13-for-16 serving, 3 aces, 36 assists, 7 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 16 digs; Jonathan Clark, 10 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Andrew Chavez, 12-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 28 digs; Nate Simard, 1-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 16-for-17 serving, 46 attacks, 12 kills, 8 digs; Connor Brush, 5-for-5 serving, 2 assists, 16 attacks, 4 kills, 6 digs.

South Windsor : No stats available.

Records—SHS (#1), 18-2. SWHS (#8), 11-9.

Semifinals

Southington 3, Rockville 0

(25-22, 25-21, 25-17)

Wednesday, May 24

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 10-for-13 serving, 28 assists, 11 attacks, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Brian Durocher, 6-for- 9 serving, 1 ace, 30 attacks, 12 kills, 3 digs; Dan Hackerman, 9 attacks, 1 kill, 5 blocks; Connor Brush, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks; Tim Walsh, 12-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 29 attacks, 11 kills, 4 digs; Jonathan Clark, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Andrew Chavez, 9-for-2 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 15 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs; Zack Morgan, 17-for-20 serving, 3 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs.

Rockville : Chris Galat, 4-for-4 serving, 3 digs; Nikita Biahliak, 11-for-11 serving, 2 assists, 17 attacks, 9 kills, 12 digs; Jakob Ruggerio, 6-for-7 serving, 1 attack, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Nathan Schliphack, 7-for-10 serving, 1 assist, 21 attacks, 14 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs; Jake Cichon, 5 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Connor Tierney, 9-for-10 serving, 3 attacks, 1 kill, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Javon Wilkes, 2 digs; Joseph Santiago, 8-for-9 serving, 22 assists, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Nikita Akimov, 7-for-8 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig.

Records—SHS (#1), 19-2. RHS (#4), 16-5.

CCC Championship

East Hartford 3, Southington 2

(19-25, 19-25, 25-13, 26-24, 15-10)

Thursday, May 25

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 12-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 11-for-14 serving, 52 attacks, 11 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs; Zack Morgan, 22-for-22 serving, 1 aces, 3 attacks, 10 digs; Dan Hackerman, 14 attacks, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 15-for-18 serving, 3 aces, 39 assists, 24 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block, 16 digs; Jonathan Clark, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Andrew Chavez, 14-for-15 serving, 3 aces, 19 digs; Brian Durocher, 15-for-17 serving, 2 aces, 44 attacks, 14 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Connor Brush, 1 assist, 22 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.

East Hartford : No stats available.

Records—SHS (#1), 19-3. EHHS (#2), 18-1.

Baseball

Southington 4, NW Catholic 1

(5 innings)

Monday, May 22

At West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 2b 1 1 0 0 Kohl, lf 2 1 1 0 Sciota, c 3 1 0 0 McIntyre, dh 3 1 1 1 Babon, 3b 1 0 1 1 Mikosz, ss 3 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 2 0 0 1 Cooney, rf 3 0 0 0 Cyr, cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 19 4 3 3

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Matson, cf 3 0 0 0 Fitsimmons, 2b 3 0 1 0 Fox, 3b 1 0 0 0 Lytle, p 2 0 0 0 Hungerford, rf 2 0 0 0 Ceolin, 1b 2 0 0 0 Hansen, dh 2 0 0 0 Farrell, lf 2 1 0 0 DiAngelo, ss 2 0 1 1 Totals 19 1 2 1

3B—DiAngelo. 2B—McIntyre. BB—Gray (2), Babon (2), Mercier, Cyr. HBP—Fox. SAC—Kohl.

Southington 202 00x x — 4 3 2

NW Catholic 010 00x x — 1 2 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Robarge, W 5.0 2 0 0 3 NW CATHOLIC IP H ER BB K Lytle, L 3.0 3 1 3 5 Hungerford 2.0 0 0 3 1

Records—SHS, 13-5. NWC, 14-5.

Southington 6, Avon 0

Tuesday, May 23

At Southington

AVON

PLAYER AB R H BI Olson, p 2 0 0 0 Harris, p 1 0 0 0 Dyu, 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Zarwanski, c 3 0 2 0 Jacobs, ss 3 0 0 0 J.Zarwanski, cf 3 0 1 0 Theriault, rf 3 0 2 0 Boone, dh 2 0 0 0 Ollestad, 1b 2 0 0 0 Emery, lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 26 0 5 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, ss 4 0 1 0 Kohl, lf 3 1 0 0 Gil, ph 1 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 2 0 1 0 Topper, pr 0 1 0 0 Robarge, 1b 0 0 0 0 McIntyre, dh 2 0 1 1 Babon, 3b 2 1 1 1 Sciota, c 2 0 1 0 Coppola, pr 0 1 0 0 Mikosz, p 3 1 1 2 Sheehan, p 0 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 3 0 0 0 Cyr, cf 3 1 1 2 Totals 25 6 7 6

HR—Cyr. 2B—K.Zarwanski, McIntyre, Sciota, Mikosz. BB—Olson, Boone, Mercier, Babon, Sciota. SAC—Ollestad, McIntyre.

Avon 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Southington 000 510 x — 6 7 2

AVON IP H ER BB K Olson 4.3 7 5 3 6 Harris 1.7 0 0 0 4 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Mikosz 6.0 5 0 2 9 Sheehan 1.0 0 0 0 0

Records—AHS, 13-7. SHS, 14-5.

Southington 7, Bulkeley-Weaver 1

Wednesday, May 24

At Colts Park, Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, ss 3 1 0 0 Panarella, c 4 1 1 0 Mercier, 1b 4 2 2 1 McIntyre, lf 4 1 2 2 Babor, dh 4 0 0 0 Cyr, cf 4 2 1 1 Gil, 3b 2 0 1 0 Chiaro, rf 3 0 2 0 Leifert, 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 32 7 10 4

BULKELEY-WEAVER

PLAYER AB R H BI Ocasio, lf 3 1 1 0 Rivera, 1b 2 0 0 0 Ortiz, cf 3 0 1 0 Bonilla, ss 3 0 1 1 Mauras, p 3 0 0 0 Fuentes, 3b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez, 2b 2 0 0 0 Vega, rf 1 0 0 0 Felipe, rf 1 0 1 0 Miranda, c 3 0 0 0 Totals 24 1 4 1

2B—McIntyre, Gil. BB—Chiaro, Ocasio, Rivera, Gonzalez, Felipe. HBP—Gray, Gil. SAC—Gil.

Southington 011 000 5 — 7 10 0

Bulkeley-Weaver 001 000 0 — 1 4 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K McDonough, W 7.0 4 1 4 10 BULKELEY-WEAVER IP H ER BB K Mauras, L 7.0 10 7 1 0

Records—SHS, 15-5. B-W, 3-16.

Softball

Southington 8, NW Catholic 0

Monday, May 22

At West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 1 2 1 0 Myrick, lf 3 1 2 0 Delorme, rf 4 1 3 3 Lamson, 3b 2 0 0 0 Scarfariello, c 3 0 1 3 June, pr 0 1 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 1 2 1 Marotto, ss 3 1 1 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 1 0 1 June 1 0 0 0 Malachowski 0 0 0 0 Aldieri 0 0 0 0 Totals 25 8 10 8

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Mortillaro 1 0 0 0 Smolenski 1 0 0 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 Hoffman 2 0 0 0 Tessman 2 0 0 0 Daly 2 0 1 0 Midney 2 0 0 0 Pane 2 0 0 0 Salemi 2 0 0 0 Totals 15 0 1 0

HR—Ferrante, Scafariello. 2B—Ferrante. BB—Aldieri, Lamson, Woodruff (2), Malachowski. SAC—Semmel.

Southington 001 07x x — 8 10 0

NW Catholic 000 00x x — 0 H 1

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 5.0 1 0 0 5 NW CATHOLIC IP H ER BB K Scott, L 5.0 9 7 3 5

Records—SHS, 17-2. NWC, 7-12.

Southington 15, Conard 0

(5 innings)

Tuesday, May 23

At Southington

CONARD

PLAYER AB R H BI K.Oriola, p 2 0 1 0 E.Oriola, 2b 2 0 0 0 Teodoro, ss 1 0 0 0 Cummins, c 2 0 0 0 Ortiz, 3b 2 0 0 0 Mucka, cf 1 0 0 0 Pinette, dh 2 0 0 0 Jones, 1b 2 0 0 0 Borio, rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 15 0 1 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 1 1 0 Beapre 1 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 1 1 0 0 Graff 2 2 2 0 Delorme, rf 3 0 1 0 Gunderson 1 0 0 0 Lamson, 3b 2 2 0 1 Aldieri 1 1 0 0 Scarfariello, c 2 0 1 1 June, pr 0 2 0 0 Gendron 1 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 1 1 2 Malachowski 1 1 1 2 Marotto, ss 2 2 1 0 Rocha 0 1 0 0 Picard, p 4 0 1 1 Semmel, cf 3 1 2 2 June 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 15 11 9

2B—K.Oriola, Graff, Semmel. BB—Teodoro, Mucka, Myrick, Aldieri, Scafariello, Rocha (2), June.

Conard 000 00x x — 0 1 3

Southington 731 13x x — 15 11 0

CONARD IP H ER BB K K.Oriola, L 4.7 11 14 6 1 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Picard, W 5.0 1 0 2 7

Records—CHS, 5-13. SHS, 18-2.

Golf

Southington 162, Conard 164

Monday, May 22

Par 36

At Rockledge GC, West Hartford

Medalist: Nate L’Heureaux, SHS, 38.

SOUTHINGTON (162)—1, Nate L’Heureaux, 38; 2, CJ McManus, 40; 3 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn and Shawn McKerney, 42.

CONARD (164)—1 (tie), Matt Chorches and Alex Kim, 39; 3, Luke Carroll, 40; 4, Aiden O’Brien, 46.

Records—SHS, 7-8. CHS, 6-10.

Southington 151, Bristol Central 190

Wednesday, May 24

Par 34

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: CJ McManus, SHS, 35.

BRISTOL CENTRAL (190)—1, Cameron Reed, 43; 2, Jacob Nelson, 46; 3, Ryan Suiter, 48; 4, Preston Akerly, 54.

SOUTHINGTON (151)—1, CJ McManus, 35; 2, Nate L’Heureaux, 38; 3 (tie), Mike Zera and Austin Carta, 39.

Record—SHS, 8-8.

Girls Lacrosse

Trumbull 21, Southington 12

Tuesday, May 23

At Trumbull

Southington 06 06 — 12

Trumbull 11 10 — 21

First half—1, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 24:03; 2, Brooke Lynch, SHS, 18:46; 3, Sophia Hop, THS, 18:20; 4, Emily Tinnesz, THS, 17:42; 5, Alissa Marino, THS, 17:00; 6, Raymond, SHS, 16:53; 7, Tinnesz, THS, 16:42; 8, Hop, THS, 16:16; 9, Nicky Doran, SHS, 15:03; 10, Doran (Raymond), SHS, 10:42; 11, Shannon Siebold, THS, 8:29; 12, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 7:54; 13, Siebold, THS, 7:32; 14, Brooklyn Centiempo, THS, 4:34; 15, Hop, THS, 3:51; 16, Siebold, THS, 3:29; 17, Marino, THS, 2:03.

Second half—18, Siebold, THS, 24:09; 19, Hop, THS, 23:05; 20, Raymond, SHS, 19:58; 21, Marino, THS, 19:02; 22, Raymond, SHS, 16:28; 23, Tinnesz, THS, 16:17; 24, Emma Butler, THS, 15:54; 25, Raymond, SHS, 15:43; 26, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 12:14; 27, Mafale, SHS, 7:54; 28, Mafale (Doran), SHS, 6:57; 29, Hop, THS, 5:39; 30, Caroline Chase, THS, 3:09; 31, Courtney Lynch, THS, 2:50; 32, Chase, THS, 2:37; 33, Chase, THS, 1:58.

Shots—SHS, 17. THS, 33.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 12. Mimi Marino, THS, 5.

Records—SHS, 9-7. THS, 7-8.