‘Libraries Mean Business’ in June

During the month of June, Southington residents can use their up to date Southington Public Library card to receive valuable discounts and special offers at participating local business during the “Libraries Mean Business” campaign at the library.

The event is co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library and the Southington Chamber of Commerce.

Several local businesses have already signed up to participate in this innovative partnership which encourages people to use the Library and to shop and dine locally. Each participating business will be featured on a special website with the details of the special offers and discounts.

Participants will be displaying a colorful sign that designates them as a “Libraries Mean Business” establishment. The following businesses are currently ready to offer discounts to their customers who show their Southington Public Library card during the month of June: Crystal Bees Glass Hat Bistro, Fitlife 24-7, Fur Babies Self-Service Dog Wash, Hallmark Frame & Art, The Higher Edge Fitness Plus, Largay Travel, Mountain Grove Swim Club, Smashburger, Southington Dental Associates, Southington The Athletic Shop, and Sweet Mango.

Businesses interesting in participating should contact Southington Public Library executive director Sue Smayda at smaydas@southington.org or Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Hyatt at ehyatt@southingtonchamber.com.