Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 24

Baseball: The Blue Knights closed out the regular season by earning their fifth-straight win with a 7-1 victory over Bulkeley-Weaver (3-16) at Colt Park in Hartford. Southington held a one-run advantage, 2-1, after the third inning and capped off the win with five runs off five hits in the seventh. The Knights finished with 10 hits. Ryan McIntyre went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, a run scored, and a double. Jeremy Mercier went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Dillon Chiaro went 2-for-3 with a walk. Connor McDonough (2-1) threw a complete game on the mound with 10 strikeouts in 100 pitches, allowing four hits, four walks, and an earned run. Southington finished the regular season at 15-5 overall (7-3 home, 8-2 away), winning the CCC Central Blue title with a 10-1 regional record and 4-0 divisional record. Hall (13-7, 5-5) and Simsbury (9-10, 5-5) finished behind Southington as the CCC Central Blue co-runner-ups. The Knights will enter the first round of the Class LL tournament as the ninth seed and are scheduled to host No. 24 West Haven (10-10) on Tuesday, May 30. Game time is 3:30 p.m. Amity (18-2) is the top seed, as well as the defending champion.

Golf: The Blue Knights closed out the regular season by earning their fifth-straight win with a 151-190 triumph over Bristol Central at home. CJ McManus was medalist of the match with a 35. Nate L’Heureux (38), Mike Zera (39), and Austin Carta (39) contributed as well. Southington finished the regular season at 8-8 overall (5-4 home, 2-5 away), placing third out of five teams in the CCC Central Blue with a regional record of 6-7 and divisional record of 3-5. The CCC Central Blue title will be decided between Glastonbury and Hall next week. Before they enter the postseason, the Knights will compete in the 48th annual Chappa Invitational at Longshore Golf Course in Westport on Thursday. Par is 69 from the blue tees.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights closed out the regular season by earning their fourth-straight win with a 7-0 sweep of New Britain (9-7) at home, recording their sixth shutout of the season. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 3 Nate Zmarlicki, and No. 4 Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles DJ Pestillo and Andrew Kudla won in straight sets as well. No. 1 and No. 3 doubles did not surrender a single game. Southington finished the regular season at 11-6 overall (6-4 home, 5-2 away), placing fifth out of five teams in the CCC Central Blue with a regional record of 4-5 and divisional record of 0-4. Glastonbury (14-3, 9-1) won the CCC Central Blue title. Simsbury (11-3, 7-3) finished as CCC Central Blue runner-up. Next up for the Knights is the Class LL tournament, scheduled to take place at Yale University in New Haven from Saturday, May 29 to Thursday, June 1. Pairings for the tournament will be posted by the CIAC on Friday by 8 p.m. Staples (18-0) and Greenwich (15-1) are the co-defending champions.

Boys Volleyball: The top-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the final of the CCC tournament by earning their seventh-straight win with a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-21, 25-17) of No. 4 Rockville (15-4) at home in the semifinals, recording their 11th shutout of the season. Brian Durocher (3 digs) paced the offense with 12 kills. Zack Morgan (5 digs) went 17-for-20 serving with three aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. dished out 28 assists. Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 15 digs, and Dan Hackerman controlled the net with five blocks. Tim Walsh contributed with 11 kills and four digs. The Knights will host No. 2 East Hartford (15-1) in the final of the conference tournament on Thursday after the Hornets defeated No. 6 Newington (13-7), 3-0, in the other semifinal match. Game time is 6 p.m.

