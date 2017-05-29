Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win by recording their sixth shutout of the season with a 6-0 blanking of Avon (13-7) at home. Southington posted five runs in the fourth inning off a pair of doubles, a home run, and a base hit, capping off the victory with a run in the fifth. The Knights finished with seven hits and two errors. Tyler Cyr’s lone hit of the game went for a two-run home run. John Mikosz (7-0) started on the mound and went six innings with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits and two walks. Ryan Sheehan (3-3) closed. The Knights will wrap up the week and regular season when they travel to Colt Park in Hartford to play regional Bulkeley-Weaver (3-15) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 14-5 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights closed out the regular season by suffering their seventh loss on the year after falling, 21-12, at Trumbull (7-8). The Knights trailed, 11-6, at halftime. Morgan Raymond (5 shots, 1 assist) paced the offense with five goals. Raymond also recovered three ground balls and won a pair of draws. Sarah Mafale (6 shots) contributed with three goals. Julia Wells saved 12 shots in the cage. Southington took 22 shots on goal. Southington finished the regular season at 9-7 overall (5-2 home, 4-5 away) with a 7-6 record in the CCC, placing eighth (1-6) out of eight teams in the CCC North region. Glastonbury (12-4, 8-0) won the CCC North title. Conard (12-3, 7-2) and Farmington (12-4, 7-2) finished as CCC North co-runner-ups. The Knights will enter the first round of the Class L tournament as the 13th seed and are scheduled to play at No. 4 Darien (13-3) on Tuesday, May 30. Game time is 4:30 p.m. Newtown (14-2) is the top seed. Darien is the defending champion.

Outdoor Track & Field: In their final attempt to qualify more athletes for the Class LL meet, Southington entered the postseason by traveling to Simsbury High School to compete in the CCC Central championship. The Blue Knights placed third overall (96.5) out of 11 teams, finishing as runner-up (78) in the Blue division behind Hall (127.5). The Warriors also won the CCC Central title with 165 points. The Lady Knights placed third overall (96.5) out of 10 teams, finishing as runner-up (81) in the Blue division behind Glastonbury (109). The Tomahawks also won the CCC Central title with 142 points. Female medalists from the meet included the following: Amanda Howe in the shot put (1st) and discus throw (1st), Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault (1st), Alijah Vega in the javelin throw (1st), Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (2nd) and discus throw (4th), Sydney Garrison in the high jump (2nd), Julia Groll in the javelin throw (3rd), Gabriella Mondo in the javelin throw (5th), Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (6th), Kate Kemnitz in the 800m run (6th), and Isabella Scalise in the 3200m run (6th). Howe broke her own school record (133’9”) in the discus throw for the third time this season, improving her mark for a fourth time. Scalise (11:49.99), Vega (105’4”), and the 4x800m relay (10:02.23) improved their state marks as well. Garrison (5’) and Groll (96’9”) tied their state marks. Male medalists included the following: Elijah Rodriguez in the finals of the 110m hurdles (1st) and 300m hurdles (3rd), Anthony Mondo in the long jump (2nd) and triple jump (5th), David Pastor in the shot put (2nd) and javelin throw (6th), Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault (2nd), Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (3rd) and high jump (5th), Michael Mauro in the triple jump (4th) and finals of the 110m hurdles (5th), Conner Leone in the 3200m run (4th), and Paul Schweiger III in the javelin throw (4th). Leone (1600m run, 4:37.34), Schweiger III (140’10”), Cameron Coulombe (400m dash, 53.01), and Ryan Slesinski (1600m run, 4:38.76) qualified for the state meet. Rodriguez improved his state times in the 110m hurdles (15.17) and 300m hurdles (40.54). Mauro (triple jump, 40’1”) and Pastor (43’0.5”) improved their state marks as well. Burleigh tied his state height in the pole vault (13’). Southington will travel to Manchester High School on Wednesday, May 31 for the Class LL championship. The meet is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Softball: The Lady Knights closed out the regular season by earning their seventh-straight win and shutout with a 15-0 blanking of Conard (5-13) in five innings at home, recording their 11th shutout of the season. Southington combined for 10 runs in the first two innings, scattering runs in the next three. The Knights finished with 14 hits. Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Kelly Graff went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a double. Katie Semmel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a double. Delaney Picard went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Picard (2-0) threw a complete game shutout on the circle with seven strikeouts in 73 pitches, allowing two walks and a hit. Southington finished the regular season at 18-2 overall (10-1 home, 8-1 away), winning the CCC Central Blue title with an 11-0 regional record and 4-0 divisional record. Behind Southington, Glastonbury (16-4, 10-1) finished as the CCC Central Blue runner-up. The Knights will enter the first round of the Class LL tournament as the sixth seed and are scheduled to host No. 27 New Canaan (10-10) on Tuesday, May 30. Game time is 4 p.m. NFA (19-1) is the top seed. No. 2 Cheshire (19-1) is the defending champion.

Boys Volleyball: The top-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the semifinals of the CCC tournament by earning their sixth-straight win with a 3-1 victory (14-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21) over No. 8 South Windsor (11-8) at home in the quarterfinals. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (16 digs) dished out 36 assists and went 13-for-16 serving with three aces. Tim Walsh (6 digs) paced the offense with 15 kills. Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 28 digs. Brian Durocher contributed with 12 kills and eight digs. The Knights will host No. 4 Rockville (15-4) in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Wednesday. Other quarterfinal results included No. 2 East Hartford (15-1) over No. 7 Glastonbury (8-10), 3-0, No. 4 Rockville over No. 5 Enfield (13-5), 3-2, and No. 6 Newington (13-7) over No. 3 Farmington (11-8), 3-1.

