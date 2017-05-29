Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: Heavy rain and 30 to 40 mile-per-hour winds didn’t stop the Blue Knights from sending a pair of golfers to Longshore Golf Course in Westport to compete in the 48th annual Chappa Invitational, as Southington tied for 17th out of 39 teams with a 75. Wethersfield’s Mike Murphy and AJ Sanzaro edged out Notre Dame-West Haven’s Finn Boynton and Tommy Rosati on the first playoff hole (1st hole) to win the best-ball invitational. Both pairs came into the clubhouse with even-par 69s. Teams played from the blue tees. The Knights will enter the postseason when they travel to Stanley Golf Course in New Britain for the CCC championship on Thursday, June 1.

Girls Tennis: Southington’s regular season finale at Wethersfield (15-3) was cancelled, due to rain. Southington finished the regular season at 11-5 overall (8-2 home, 3-3 away), placing third out of five teams in the CCC Central Blue with a regional record of 5-4 and divisional record of 2-2. Glastonbury (16-1, 9-0) won the CCC Central Blue title. Simsbury (11-2, 8-1) finished as CCC Central Blue runner-up. The Lady Knights will enter the qualifying round of the Class L tournament as the 13th seed and will travel to Darien High School to play No. 20 Hall (7-6) on Saturday. Match time is 10 a.m. Staples (19-0) is the top seed, as well as the defending champion.

Boys Volleyball: Southington’s seven-match winning streak was snapped after the top-seeded Blue Knights fell by a point, 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-13, 26-24, 15-10), in five sets to No. 2 East Hartford (15-1) at home in the final of the CCC tournament. The win was East Hartford’s third-straight CCC title. A triad of 3-0 runs and a 4-0 run helped the Hornets prevail in the deciding fifth set. Brian Durocher (9 digs) paced the offense with 14 kills and went 15-for-17 serving with a pair of aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (16 digs, 8 kills) dished out 39 assists and went 15-for-18 behind the service line with three aces. Andrew Chavez went 14-for-15 serving with three aces and anchored the defense with 19 digs. Dan Hackerman (3 kills) controlled the net with five blocks. Tim Walsh contributed with 11 kills, 10 digs, and four blocks. The Knights will enter the first round of the Class L tournament as the fifth seed and are scheduled to host No. 12 Danbury (11-9) on Wednesday, May 31. Match time is 6 p.m. Cheshire (18-0) is the top seed. No. 3 Ridgefield (18-1) is the defending champion.

