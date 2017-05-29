Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, May 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, May 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Tennis: After Southington entered four singles players and three doubles teams into the Class LL tournament at Yale University in New Haven, only one Blue Knight is still alive after the first day. No. 15 Mike Balaoing advanced to the third round of the singles tournament with wins in straight sets over Hamden’s Justyn Wongwiwat (6-0, 6-0) in the first round and Glastonbury’s Jameson Corey (6-4, 6-3) in the second round. The sophomore will now face top-seeded Evan Felcher of Staples in the third round, which is set to begin on Tuesday, May 30. Matches are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Yale. However, if rainy weather is forecasted for that day, play will start as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday. That decision will be made in the afternoon of Monday, May 29. Marek Kryzanski defeated No. 4 Peter Haley of Fairfield Prep, 8-3, in the opening round, but lost in straight sets to No. 4 Alex Ruenhorst of Shelton in the first round. No. 8 Erik Kryzanski defeated Fairfield Prep’s Henry Seiden, 8-1, in the opening round, but fell in straight sets to No. 3 Max Zimmerman of Staples in the first round. Kevin Chudy and Jon Kryzanski earned Southington’s only doubles win on the day with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Xavier’s Eduardo Basauri and Alex Bonaiuto in the first round. Their day ended after falling in straight sets to No. 11 Brian Donahue and Steven Westfahl of Fairfield Prep in the second round. Mike Loose and Turner Rodman lost in straight sets to No. 7 Frank Fortunati and Nash Lovallo of Fairfield Prep in the first round. Sam Johnson and Mike Listro fell in straight sets to No. 12 Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long of Ridgefield in the first round. Three of Southington’s original entrants were replaced with substitutes.

Girls Tennis: The No. 13 Lady Knights were eliminated from the Class L tournament after they were swept, 7-0, at No. 4 Darien (16-1) in the first round. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan lost in straight sets. Matthew, Abby Murphy, and Callahan each took just one game in their matches, which were the only three games Southington came away with against Darien. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Nebeeka Saha, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec lost in straight sets as well. Darien will host No. 5 Greenwich (15-2) in the quarterfinals. Southington’s match against the Blue Wave took place in the afternoon, but earlier that same day around 10 a.m., the Knights advanced to the first round with a 6-1 victory over No. 20 Hall (7-7) at Darien High School in the qualifying round. Roy and Tommervik prevailed over Hall’s Claire Belucci and Hannah Maidman in a third-set super tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4. Mathew, Abby Murphy, Molly Murphy, and Callahan won in straight sets. Abby Murphy and Molly Murphy dropped just one game. Barmore and Saha and Gimenez and Stublarec won in straight sets, each pair dropping just one game. The Knights may be done in the postseason as a team, but not as individuals. Abby Murphy and Roy and Tommervik have qualified for the state open, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Early rounds of singles matches will be played at Conard High School in West Hartford. Early rounds of doubles matches will be played at Hall High School in West Hartford. Sunday, June 4 will be used as a rain date. As a team, Southington finished at 12-6 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—7-5 (7-5).

Week 2—17-9 (10-4).

Week 3—29-16 (12-7).

Week 4—48-21 (19-5).

Week 5—60-33 (12-12).

Week 6—73-44 (13-11).

Week 7—89-52 (16-8).

Week 8—102-54 (13-2).

Postseason:

Week 1—8-8 (8-8).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments:

Boys Volleyball (17-2)—4/24 vs. Lewis Mills.

Girls Lacrosse (9-7)—4/27 vs. NFA.

Softball (18-2)—5/1 vs. NW Catholic.

Baseball (15-5)—5/4 at Conard.

Girls Tennis (11-5)—5/12 at Avon.

Boys Tennis (11-6)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams that Clinched Divisional Titles:

Boys Volleyball (17-2)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments:

Boys Lacrosse (2-14)—4/29 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.1 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.11 (1st improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Natalie Verderame, 13.27, 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 60.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 2:21.2 (2nd school record, 2nd improved), 5/19 at Dream Invitational; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:27.49 (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:29.94 (2nd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Isabella Scalise, 5:36.08, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 11:49.99 (1st improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.6 (2nd school record, 4th improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x400m Relay—4.13, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—10:02.23 (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Sydney Garrison, 5’ (2nd improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield, 5/2 at Simsbury; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’9” (2nd Improved), 5/18 at Freshman-Sophomore Championship.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 134’10.5” (3rd school record, 4th improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Trinity Cardillo, 97’10”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Alijah Vega, 105’4” (2nd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Julia Groll, 96’9”, 5/9 vs. Hall, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 12’ (4th school record, 3rd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.17 (2nd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Michael Mauro, 15.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.54 (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Michael Mauro, 43.08 (1st improved), 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kenneth Dowler, 11.1, 5/2 at Simsbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

200m Dash—Tyson Harris, 23.67, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Cameron Coulombe, 23.92, 5/9 vs. Hall.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 52.57 (2nd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall; Cameron Coulombe, 53.01, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:04.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

1600m Run—Conner Leone, 4:37.34, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Sean Young, 4:38.67, 5/9 vs. Hall; Ryan Slesinski, 4:38.76, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship; Shane Leone, 4:39, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Conner Leone, 9:56.52, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Mark Murdy, 10:05.07 (1st improved), 5/19 at Dream Invitational.

4x100m Relay—45.59 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x400m Relay—3:36.8 (1st improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Tyson Harris, 20’6”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 40’1” (1st improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

High Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’10”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 43’0.5” (3rd improved), 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 120’2.5” (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 150’6” (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Paul Schweiger III, 140’10”, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury, 5/23 at CCC Central Championship.

