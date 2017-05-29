Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights clinched the CCC Central Blue divisional title by earning their third-straight win with a 4-1 victory at NW Catholic (14-5). The game was called after five innings, due to rain. Brandon Kohl gave the Knights a 1-0 lead by scoring on an error in the first inning. A couple batters later, Jake Babon extended the lead by driving in Ryan McIntyre with a base hit. McIntyre put the Knights up 3-0 with an RBI double that scored Jonathan Gray in the third. Jeremy Mercier capped off the win by bringing in Matt Sciota with the bases loaded after drawing a walk later in the inning. Southington finished with three hits and two errors. Bailey Robarge (3-0) threw a complete game with three strikeouts in 72 pitches, allowing just two hits. The Knights will wrap up the week and regular season when they host regional Avon (13-6) on Tuesday and then hit the road for regional Bulkeley-Weaver (3-14) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 13-5 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win after edging out Conard by two strokes, 162-164, at Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford. Nate L’Heureux was the only Southington golfer to shoot in the 30s, leading not only the Knights, but the field as well with a 38 as medalist of the match. CJ McManus (40), Cam Zegzdryn (42), Shawn McInerney (42) contributed as well. The Knights will wrap up the week and regular season when they host Bristol Central on Wednesday. Southington is currently 7-8 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights clinched the CCC Central Blue divisional title by earning their sixth-straight win and shutout with an 8-0 blanking at NW Catholic (7-12), recording their 10th shutout of the season. The game was called after five innings, due to rain. Southington scored just one run in the third inning, but posted seven in the fifth. Southington finished with 10 hits. Amanda Delorme went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Frankie Ferrante went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a home run, and a double. Maighread Scafariello hit a home run as well. Sarah Myrick went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Kara Zazzaro (16-2) threw a complete game shutout on the circle with five strikeouts in 83 pitches, allowing just one hit. The Knights will wrap up the week and regular season when they host divisional Conard (5-12) on Tuesday. Southington is currently 17-2 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights closed out the regular season and clinched the top seed in the CCC tournament by earning their fifth-straight win with a 3-1 victory (25-12, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19) over Glastonbury (8-10) at home. Brian Durocher (10 digs) paced the offense with 13 kills and went 20-for-23 serving with seven aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. dished out 31 assists and went 15-for-17 behind the service line with three aces. Tim Walsh contributed with 14 digs and 11 kills, going 20-for-20 serving with four aces. Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 17 digs. The top-seeded Knights will begin the postseason when they host No. 8 South Windsor (11-8) in the quarterfinals of the CCC tournament. Southington finished the regular season at 17-2 overall (9-1 home, 8-1 away), placing fifth out of 21 teams in Class L with a 14-1 record in the CCC. The Knights also won the CCC South regional title with an 8-0 record. Newington (13-7, 6-2) finished behind Southington as the CCC South runner-up. Other quarterfinal matches include No. 2 East Hartford (15-1) against No. 7 Glastonbury, No. 3 Farmington (11-8) against No. 6 Newington, and No. 4 Rockville (15-4) against No. 5 Enfield (13-5). Southington High School will host all of the matches of the CCC tournament. East Hartford is the defending champion.

