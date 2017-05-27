Letter: Reader enjoyed Cinco de Mayo at Paul Gregory’s

To the editor:

Would you like to introduce your pallet to a fantastic gourmet journey in Southington Connecticut? Well look no further, Paul Gregory’s Bistro at 148 Center St. is the answer.

On Friday, May 5, their Cinco de Mayo celebration was fabulous. The Bistro is under new ownership with co-owners, Theresa Malloy and her daughter Ashley Malloy with their ever friendly competent staff; Haley Procko, Will Lyall, Jeff Green and often seen on duty Megan Procko and chef Paul, who started the Bistro with brother Niels Pierson and wife Paula.

Cinco de Mayo comes but once a year, but the Bistro is open every day. Let your feet bring you to a gourmet paradise. Trust me, you’ll like it. Then pass the word on to your friends.

Patulla and Charles Comstock, Southington