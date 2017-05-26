Southington student presents biology project at national convention

Southington’s Elizabeth Del Buono, a senior biology major, was one of 23 students from Eastern Connecticut State University to present her work at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) in Memphis, Tenn. in April.

Del Buono’s poster presentation was titled “An Investigation of Odd-Skipped Genes in C. Elegans” and was conducted alongside faculty mentor biology professor Amy Groth.

“I’ve been working on this project since Spring 2015,” Del Buono said in an ECSU press release. “I’ve stuck with this project because I wanted to understand my understanding of genetics. Dr. Groth has pushed me to do my best and has held me to a high standard while maintaining an encouraging attitude. I am thankful to work with someone like her.”

ESCU had more student representatives at the conference than any other college or university in Connecticut. College president Elsa Nunez said in the release that it was a testament to the school’s support of undergraduate research and its commitment to growing their liberal arts programs.

“Learning to conduct research is a major component of a liberal arts education,” Nunez said in the release. “That is why Eastern is committed to supporting our undergraduate students, so that they can conduct research and present it at regional and national conferences.”

NCUR was established in 1987 and is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity in all fields of study.