Obituary: Sheryl (Kominas) Davey, 72

Sheryl (Kominas) Davey, 72, of Holiday, Fla., passed away on May 23, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

She refused to let cancer dominate her life, and in that regard she won that fight.

Sheryl graduated from New Britain High School , attended Morse school of Business , and worked as a Dental assistant before becoming a full time Mom. She later worked for the Southington Ct. , and the Pasco county Fl. School lunch programs. She then started the best job she ever had providing day care for her Grand Children. It was then that she found her true calling in life as a Grandma.

She leaves behind her student patrol teammate and husband of 50 years Dan . Sons Christopher and Craig and his wife Tina .

Grandchildren CJ , Kayla ,Chase , Alexis ,And Hailee.

The family deeply thanks Donna and Bill ,Kathy and Bob, Betsy, Carol, Jo, Sue and Geri for their kind thoughts and prayers the last few years that helped ease the burden.

Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Sheryl take your loved ones out to dinner and set a place for Sheryl, maybe with a mimosa or a glass of wine, and have a good time as a family and enjoy yourselves in remembrance of Sheryl . That is what she would have liked.