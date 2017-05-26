Obituary: Antoinette ‘Toni’ Picone, 87

Antoinette “Toni” Picone, 87, of Milldale section of Southington, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at home.

She was born April 25, 1930 in New Haven, the daughter of the late Peter and Lucy (DeAngelo) Picone. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Allied Control Co. for 17 years.

She is survived by many loving cousins including Scott Perrotti, Kimberly Garcia-Marrero, Roseanne Maccio and Carol Fazzino who were her primary care givers. She was predeceased by her sister Angelina and brother-in-law Cosmo Buonocore.

She loved the beach and watching sunsets in Florida but her family and friends were her most valuable treasure.

The Funeral will be held Friday 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-6 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com