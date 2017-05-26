Obituary: Alice (Kundra) Tew

Alice (Kundra) Tew, longtime resident of Southington, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Southington Care Center. On May 29, 1941 she married her late husband Frederick A. Tew

She was born in Bristol and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Fudaly) Kundra.

Valerie DePaolo, her conservator would like to thank the staff at Southington Care for the wonderful care and concern they all showed for Alice during her years there. They truly became her family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southington Care Center, Recreation & Activity Fund, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489

