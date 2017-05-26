BOE holds off on appointing Flanders’ principal

Although it was on the agenda to appoint a new principal for Flanders Elementary School at the Board of Education meeting last night, Thursday May 25, the board tabled the motion due to uncertainty with the budget.

The BOE met on Tuesday night to discuss the proposed principal appointment, but did not want to officially appoint the candidate until they have a better understanding of the budget. Flanders’ former principal Pat Mazzarella retired in December, so the school currently has two interim principals – Sally Kamerbeek and Charity Baker – who are sharing the responsibility until a new principal is named by BOE officials.

Superintendent Timothy Connellan said the appointment will be made following the adoption of Southington’s budget. The Board of Finance is scheduled to meet June 8 and the Town Council is scheduled to meet June 12 to adopt the budget.

The BOE has a meeting on June 15, where there is a possibility of naming the principal.