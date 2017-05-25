Update: Police refer middle school texters to Juvenile Review Board

The Southington Police Department announced that they have referred 14 suspects from a recent middle school investigation to the juvenile review board, a community-based diversion program. The referrals were a result of an investigation into reports that middle school students were sending inappropriate texts.

Police said in a press release that there were no charges associated with the referrals. The incidents were deemed to be a “delinquent act”. The names of the juveniles will not be released due to their ages.

The investigation started on May 12 after an anonymous adult reported to DePaolo Middle school administrators that there were naked photos on a juvenile’s phone. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that students from both DePaolo Middle School and Kennedy Middle School began sharing inappropriate text messages and photographs with each other via social media.

With the referrals, police have officially closed the investigation effective today.