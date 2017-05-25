Scholarship Night: Community heaps scholarships on the Class of 2017

By JEN CARDINES

“We are gathered here tonight to honor a special group of students,” Southington High School principal Brian Stranieri said, opening the 2017 Scholarship Night ceremony.

On Thursday, May 18, dozens of graduating seniors took the stage to receive scholarship awards due to their achievements at SHS and in the local community.

A total of 163 different scholarships were presented, some with multiple recipients, to benefit the students in their higher education path.

“Students on the stage this evening benefit from the generosity of those individuals and organizations who sponsor the scholarships,” Stranieri said.

Local families, organizations, foundations, churches, and school booster clubs grant money to SHS seniors that meet the criteria for their scholarships. Some are based on academic achievement while others involve community service, participation in sports or school clubs, as well as the arts. Many awards come from memorial foundations, where deserving students who exemplify common traits and interests of a deceased community member receive recognition.

In order to win a scholarship award, students are given access to the applications in January and are encouraged to apply for the various awards.

“The scholarship information is generated through the school counseling department,” said Julie Robertson, director of school counseling. “Students access the scholarship information through Naviance starting in January.”

Naviance is a student portal used for creating resumes and college applications. High school students can use this online tool to organize their college preparation materials and browse programs that suit their interests.

There is no limit to what students can apply for, and many seniors were given more than one scholarship throughout the ceremony.

Scholarship Night is an annual event put on by various departments at Southington High School to honor the hard work students put in during their four years at SHS.

“These students have taken their natural talents and have achieved honor in our school and out in the community through their hard work and dedication,” Stranieri said.

