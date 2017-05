Hartford, CT – Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) will be attending several events to honor veterans tomorrow, May 26. He will begin in Southington and make stops in Bloomfield and East Hartford.

At 11 a.m., Larson will be presenting the family of the late Joseph Clements with his POW Medal and the Bronze Star Medal at the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 in Southington.